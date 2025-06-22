Meghan Markle's subtle dig at Kate Middleton sparks new controversy

A whisper was uttered by Meghan Markle during her latest appearance on “Aspire with Emma Grede,” and it wasn't a random phrase. With a calm yet firm voice, she recalled that “a lie can't live forever,” referencing a quote from Serena Williams. The statement didn't mention any names, but many interpret that look as a veiled message aimed at Kate Middleton and the strict control the Palace keeps over family narratives.

a statement full of meaning

In the episode aired on June 17, 2025, Meghan recounted how she decided to spontaneously share a private video of herself dancing before Lilibet Diana's birth. She did it, she said, to “be authentic” and because today she has the freedom to share when and how she wants. The phrase “a lie can't live forever” relates to a “lie” that's been circulating for eight years (8 years), ever since her romance with Harry began.

Although she didn't mention Kate directly, outlets like Daily Mail and The Telegraph interpreted it as a challenge. They emphasized that, while Meghan regains control of her image, Kate keeps a more controlled narrative, typical of the monarchy.

| XCatalunya

windsor reactions

The House of Windsor, as usual, hasn't issued a public response. They have limited themselves to continuing with their institutional agenda, following Kate's recent recovery and Meghan and Harry's absence during Trooping the Colour.

On social media, the “baby momma dance” video—recorded during Lilibet's pre-birth—sparked both support and criticism. For some, that dance is an act of personal vindication; for others, it's a publicity strategy that clashes with the caution she previously promoted.

the tension that doesn't disappear

Since the interview with Oprah (March 2021), Meghan has pointed out what she considers a narrative distorted by the royal environment. A few weeks ago, she also shared a family video for Father's Day that showed her children Archie and Lilibet uncensored, breaking her previous stance of strict privacy.

| Twitter, XCatalunya

In the background, she rekindles the tension with Kate, who's been analyzed for her calm and reserved style—in contrast to Meghan's growing visibility—and whose recent public appearances have been seen as a reaffirmation of her solid role within the Crown.

implications for their relationship

This episode marks a new twist in Meghan's trajectory. She defends authenticity and the right to tell her story on her own terms. The Crown, on the other hand, seeks consistency and control. That tension was already reflected in past events like the bridesmaid dress incident, which in 2018 sparked tears and misunderstandings between Meghan and Kate. Taken today, they can be read as emblematic events of personal and media clashes.

a story still being written

While the tabloid press dissects every turn, this latest intervention by Meghan is more than a phrase. It stands as a symbol of her independence and a warning that she won't back down in the face of external pressures.