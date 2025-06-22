Chef Sofia Janer's technique to optimize your time in the kitchen

At a time when organizing time in the kitchen has become a true art, chef Sofia Janer has established herself as one of the most influential and authentic voices in the gastronomic world. Her simple and natural style, combined with practical and approachable advice, has managed to capture the attention of an increasingly broad community on social media, where her methods for optimizing the kitchen are generating debate and admiration.

sofia's explanation of batch cooking

Interest in weekly kitchen organization isn't new, but Sofia Janer has revitalized it from a close and realistic perspective. In one of her recent videos published on social media, Janer shares her unique vision of batch cooking, a trendy technique that consists of cooking several dishes in a single day to save time during the rest of the week.

Far from selling magic formulas, the chef acknowledges that, although she'd like to apply it more often, her day off—Sunday—is usually spent enjoying time outside the home. However, when she finds time, she doesn't hesitate to prepare containers with homemade dishes to take to the bakery during the week. What sets Sofia Janer apart from the rest is her honesty: She admits that it's not always easy to be consistent, and that makes her even more relatable to her audience.

Her top recommendation is simple and practical: Always have protein ready to defrost according to the day's needs, leaving the cutting of meat or fish for the moment of consumption. She also advises preparing a tray of roasted vegetables in advance and having rice or pasta already boiled, so that carbohydrates are always ready in the fridge. As a final touch, she suggests allowing yourself a sweet treat, whether homemade or store-bought, to enjoy throughout the week as a small reward.

a realistic approach

The reaction on social media hasn't taken long. Many users have celebrated Sofia Janer's candor, highlighting how her method adapts to real life and not to unattainable perfection. Some followers have shared their own routines, inspired by the chef's relaxed approach, while others appreciate the validation of not feeling obligated to be productive on Sundays.

Through her Twitter profile, Janer makes it clear that organization is a tool for well-being, not an imposition. "Menjar de conya i menjar ordenat" has almost become her slogan, summarizing the philosophy of making the most of time without missing out on enjoyment. The chef has also received praise from other professionals in the field, who value the importance of adapting cooking to each person's pace.

This latest appearance has even sparked debates on specialized programs and online culinary communities, where the balance between planning and flexibility is discussed. Many see Sofia Janer as an example of how routines can be allies, but never tyrants.

behind the advice

This isn't the first time Sofia Janer has offered her unique perspective on balancing personal life and culinary passion. In past interviews, she has pointed out that her relationship with cooking is also a way of self-care and sharing moments with her loved ones. In times when the pressure for productivity can invade even the domestic sphere, her advice brings a breath of fresh air.

The batch cooking phenomenon is booming on social media, but Janer reminds everyone that each household has its own needs. Her message, far from rigidity, encourages adapting the technique without guilt and enjoying the process, rewarding yourself with small details. This way, her proposal stands out from other stricter approaches and connects with a diverse audience.

everyday cooking

The most notable aspect of Sofia Janer's intervention is the naturalness with which she shares her everyday experience. Her followers, who above all seek authenticity, seem to have appreciated it.

Her way of humanizing batch cooking has led many to reconsider how to organize themselves without losing the pleasure of cooking and eating well. For now, Sofia Janer has shown that the secret is to find your own rhythm and enjoy, both in the kitchen and outside of it.