Meghan Markle excluded: her reaction

Life in Montecito, California, promised to be a haven of peace and a launching pad for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's personal projects. However, away from the protective yet oppressive umbrella of the British Crown, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have discovered that the rules of the game in Hollywood are very different.

Although the title of duchess opens many doors, it seems that the most exclusive ones, those of the billionaire elite, don't always swing in their favor. A recent social event has highlighted this harsh reality, leaving Meghan in a state of confusion and, according to sources close to her, deep indignation.

An unexpected setback at the most exclusive wedding

The recent wedding between Amazon magnate Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez in Venice was not just a wedding, but the social event of the year. It was an occasion where power, fame, and fortune gathered in one place.

The celebration was attended by everyone from Hollywood stars to industry titans, turning the guest list into the ultimate thermometer of social status. To the surprise of many, especially Meghan Markle herself, her name and Prince Harry's were not on it.

According to information from a source cited in media such as Radar Online, the duchess expected to receive the invitation. Seeing other public figures, including members of the Kardashian clan, parade into the exclusive party while they were left out was a hard blow to accept. The exclusion was not just an anecdote, but a clear message about their current standing in the competitive social circle of the United States.

Meghan's fury at feeling slighted

Meghan's reaction reportedly didn't take long. The same source claims that the duchess felt "surprised and furious" at being ignored. In her view, her status as Prince Harry's wife and her own career as an influential figure gave her an almost automatic right to be present at such a major event. The feeling of being slighted was said to be overwhelming, generating a deep frustration that, according to reports, Harry can do little to ease.

For Meghan, who has worked tirelessly to build an image of power and global relevance, this kind of social rejection is an obstacle to her aspirations. The exclusion from Bezos and Sánchez's wedding raises doubts about whether the royal title, without the institutional backing of the monarchy, is enough to keep her at the top of the social pyramid she aspires to join.

Lauren Sánchez: the mirror of a longed-for life

Beyond the anger over the snub, this episode has revealed an alleged and deep envy toward the bride, Lauren Sánchez. Sources close to the duchess indicate that Meghan sees in Bezos's wife the embodiment of everything she has always desired: a life of unlimited wealth, real power in the industry, and unquestionable professional success. While Meghan deals with the mixed results of her projects, such as the cancellation of her podcast on Spotify and criticism of her Netflix documentaries, Sánchez shines in her own right.

The comparison is, according to these sources, a constant source of distress for the duchess. The frustration intensifies as Meghan sees how Lauren Sánchez seems to have it all without apparent effort. The contrast has gone viral in a cutting phrase cited by the source: "While Meghan sells jams, Lauren wears diamonds on the Cannes red carpet." A direct reference to her new lifestyle project, American Riviera Orchard, compared to the dazzling world of opulence Sánchez inhabits.