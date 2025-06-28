Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move with their children

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have once again broken patterns. In a recent interview on the podcast Aspire with Emma Grede, Meghan shared a practice that has surprised many.

The family has set up a stand in their Montecito garden where Lilibet and Archie plant vegetables to later sell or share with the community. With this, they seek to teach their children about the value of effort, the patience of growing, and gratitude for what is consciously obtained.

the lesson of family gardening

In her conversation with Emma Grede on June 17, Meghan described how they talk with their children. They ask them about sharing their harvest with the community, or what to do with the money if they don't and want to sell it. It's not just gardening. It's a vital learning project that teaches management, generosity, and sustainable habits.

This type of activity fits with the vision the couple shares. It's an education far from ostentation, focused on values and real experiences, something that clearly differs from the methods of other royal family members.

reactions and support on social media

The initiative has received praise on social media and in specialized press. One user commented on Twitter after learning about the story: "This is truly raising children with values, not with privilege." Followers celebrate that, despite keeping privacy, Meghan and Harry avoid falling into sensationalism and educate with coherence.

Media outlets like ABC España also highlight how the children have become subtle protagonists in Meghan's content, participating without excessive exposure.

life in Montecito and educational transition

Since their move in 2020, the Sussexes have lived in a luxurious residence in California with a pool, chicken coop, and garden, according to hellomagazine.com. Gardening has been a constant. Meghan, on her podcast, has already emphasized the importance of teaching her children the value of things and family business.

This approach contrasts with the education of the Cambridges, immersed in royal traditions and formal appearances. Archie and Lilibet, however, enjoy a closer upbringing, with direct contact with nature, the community, and daily tasks.