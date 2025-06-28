The world's best vermouth is in Catalonia: third consecutive victory

Catalonia shines once again in the world of vermouth. For the third consecutive year, Marnuthem, produced in Bell-lloc d'Urgell, has been crowned as the "Best Vermouth in the World" in the semi-dry category at the prestigious World Vermouth Awards 2025. This recognition repeats the award obtained in 2024 and strengthens the momentum of high-end vermouths produced in Catalan lands.

what makes Marnuthem stand out

Everything began with a gala held on June 6 at the Institute of Ilerdenses Studies. There, Marnuthem's leaders, Marc Cuenca and Núria Sánchez, received the award for their Blanc 2025 semi-dry version, while the Rosat 2025 semi-sweet won the gold medal in its category.

This is an unprecedented achievement: three years in a row at the top of the world podium. Behind this success is a strong commitment to local raw materials. Their vermouth is made with Macabeo base wines from Sanui and red Grenache from Tàrrega, both protected by the DO Costers del Segre.

| Marnuthem

Regarding the sensory profile, sommelier Gregori Albareda described the Rosat as "light, floral aroma with hints of peach and berries, creamy mouthfeel with flavors of vanilla and blueberries." The Blanc stands out for its citrus freshness, notes of tropical fruit, and a slightly bitter finish that makes the difference.

institutional support

The Lleida Provincial Council, through its "Gustum de Lleida" campaign, supported the event and described this award as a "quality benchmark for the territory." The mayor of Bell-lloc d'Urgell, Carles Palau, was also present and praised the socioeconomic impact of the project in the region. Marc Cuenca, co-founder of the project, expressed his pride and emphasized that such a success "is not easy, but it drives us to keep innovating."

Meanwhile, as Marnuthem garners international praise, other Catalan vermouths continue to stand out at the Vinari Awards. Miró Gran Reserva, from Reus, was recognized as the best vermouth in Catalonia in the 2025 edition, after a blind tasting with nearly seventy producers. This contrast highlights the richness and variety of the sector, with vermouths of great tradition and young proposals competing both nationally and internationally.

| Pexels, Liv Rae

symbol of tradition and quality

The Marnuthem phenomenon is more than a trophy: it is an example of the export potential of the Catalan agri-food sector. Consistency in quality, the use of wines from the DO Costers del Segre, and the innovative selection of botanicals underpin a disruptive alternative to industrial products.

The media impact, both within Catalonia and beyond its borders, projects a modern and demanding image of vermouth, a beverage that is increasingly present in the world of premium cocktail making and on gourmet tables.

For aperitif lovers, knowing about these triumphs adds value to the experience: it's not just about drinking, it's about sharing a product with history, territory, and global recognition. With three years dominating the world podium, Marnuthem earns a place in haute cuisine and on the menus of top-tier vermouth bars.