Maximum concern at Zarzuela over Queen Sofía: change of plans

The unexpected absence of Queen Sofía in Mallorca this summer has caused concern among those who closely follow the royal family. Although she usually arrives before anyone else at the Palacio de Marivent every year, something has disrupted that routine this time. What is really happening?

A summer out of the ordinary for Doña Sofía

The first thing that stands out is that she still hasn't appeared in Palma de Mallorca. Usually, the emeritus queen arrives around July 15 and meets with Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and her granddaughters at the summer palace. This year, however, she remains in Madrid, which is unusual for her summer schedule.

According to direct sources explained on the radio program Es la mañana de Federico, the absence is due to the health of her sister, Princess Irene of Greece. Doña Sofía has decided to stay at Zarzuela so she won't leave her alone, thus considering a possible radical change in her summer routines.

The progression of Irene of Greece's decline and its impact

For months, Princess Irene has been facing a worsening of her health. Her motor vulnerability has led her to use a wheelchair, and her cognitive health has progressively declined, with signs consistent with advanced cognitive impairment.

That context has led Doña Sofía to question whether she should travel to Palma. According to some media, she even considered canceling her stay at Marivent to dedicate herself to caring for Irene, a situation considered exceptional at her advanced age of 86 years (86 años).

In the end, she decided to continue with the vacation. The queen's children (especially the infantas Elena and Cristina) convinced her to go, promising to visit her frequently at Zarzuela during that time.

Emotional support: a very close friend also affected

It's not just her sister who is putting the queen's vacation in jeopardy: Tatiana Radziwill, Sofía's close friend and confidante, is also going through a difficult time. The emeritus queen's cousin suffered a stroke a few months ago that has left her with mobility issues. Although she usually travels to Mallorca with Sofía, this year her condition has increased the queen's concern.

Tatiana, who has accompanied Sofía at key moments in her life, remains in rehabilitation. The queen has shown special attention to her, reinforcing the decision to stay close to both Irene and Tatiana instead of traveling alone.

What will happen this summer?

This summer is shaping up to be one of the most emotionally complex for Queen Sofía. The coincidence of two very close people with serious health problems has led the emeritus queen to reconsider her summer tradition in Mallorca for the first time in many years.

The usual presence of Doña Sofía on the island, sharing walks with her granddaughters, shopping, and family dinners, has given way to a more introspective and careful period of withdrawal. At 86 years old (86 años), the queen is facing a difficult time in her life, but with the discreet support of her children and her closest circle.