Pedro Sánchez kicks Belén Esteban to the curb: she's no longer useful to him

For years, Belén Esteban has been an omnipresent figure on Spanish television, known for her candor and her connection with the public. Her transition to La 1 de TVE with the show "La familia de la tele" marked an attempt to renew her presence on public television. However, the recent restructuring of the show and Esteban's absence have sparked speculation about her relationship with the political environment, especially with President Pedro Sánchez.

a turning point

On June 2, "La familia de la tele" introduced a new phase in which most of its regular contributors, including Belén Esteban, were dismissed. The show, which aimed to be a renewed version of "Sálvame" on public television, was transformed into a video container without a clear narrative, hosted by Inés Hernand, Aitor Albizua, and María Patiño. The absence of Esteban and other contributors was notable and caused criticism for the lack of coherence and content in the show.

The decision to remove Esteban from the show coincides with a series of changes in TVE's programming, led by José Pablo López, the network's content director and considered close to President Pedro Sánchez. This connection has led some to speculate that Esteban's departure could be related to broader political decisions within the public network.

| ACN

for now, a lot of silence

So far, neither TVE nor Belén Esteban have issued official statements about her departure from the show. However, sources close to the production have indicated that the decision was made in an attempt to revitalize the format and improve audience numbers, which had been disappointing since the show's premiere in May.

On social media, Esteban's followers have reacted with surprise and discontent. Many expressed their support for the contributor and criticized the show's management for letting go of such an iconic figure. In addition, some users have pointed out the possible political influence in the decision, given the relationship between TVE's management and the current government.

Meanwhile, Esteban's absence has also been interpreted as a reflection of the growing tension between popular entertainment and editorial decisions on public television. The transformation of "La familia de la tele" into a more structured show and less focused on the personalities of its contributors could indicate a change in TVE's content strategy.

| ACN

an uncertain future for Belén Esteban

The departure of Belén Esteban from "La familia de la tele" raises questions about her future on television. Although her popularity remains high, the lack of concrete projects on the horizon and the possible disconnection from public television could complicate her return to the screen.

In addition, this episode highlights the complex relationships between media figures and the political and editorial structures that influence television programming. Esteban's experience could serve as a case study of how political decisions can affect the careers of public figures in the entertainment field.