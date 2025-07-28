France confirms the open secret about Infanta Sofía and moves many people

Infanta Sofía has been the protagonist of an unexpected media ovation that has come from outside our borders. Specifically, it has been the French press that has confirmed what many already suspected about the youngest daughter of the King and Queen. A prestigious publication in France has put in writing something that was already being discussed in Spain, but which has now gained international momentum.

The confirmation came after the women's Euro Cup final in Basel, where Infanta Sofía and Princess Leonor accompanied the Spanish national team. Their presence stood out especially as they coincided with Prince William and Princess Charlotte, which sparked numerous international comments. For this reason, the French outlet Point de Vue has dedicated a special feature to the daughters of the King and Queen.

The French publication has highlighted that the reason for the sisters' trip was to support Spanish women's sports. They have emphasized that Sofía and Leonor were present to back the players during the match. In addition, they have pointed out that King Felipe VI's absence left the sisters as the main representatives of the royal family.

Infanta Sofía and her sister's reaction, under France's gaze

Point de Vue has noted how both sisters reacted enthusiastically when Spain scored a goal. They applauded in unison and kept a radiant smile throughout the match. This positive attitude has been valued as a reflection of their commitment and joy at such an important sporting moment.

The continued support that Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía have shown for women's soccer has been recalled by the publication. They have mentioned several previous trips by the sisters to different matches, confirming their genuine interest in this sport. This has reinforced the idea that it was not a one-off act, but rather a constant following.

After Spain's defeat, the French press focused on the moment in the locker room. There, Infanta Sofía and her sister went to encourage the players. In a gesture described as moving, both applauded and showed support despite the tough moment that losing the title meant.

Infanta Sofía gains prominence in France and strengthens her public image

Despite her young age, the Infanta has known how to rise to the occasion in a difficult situation, something the press has especially emphasized. They have valued her naturalness and the active role she played during the event, thus strengthening the image of a young woman prepared to take on public responsibilities. This recognition has caused great excitement among those who have closely followed her development and commitment.

This gesture has confirmed that the young woman has begun to build her own image within the royal family. Media attention has now focused on her personal and public growth.

In short, this confirmation from France has highlighted something many considered an open secret. Infanta Sofía has become a symbol of closeness and sincere support for national sports. Her performance in the women's Euro Cup and the recognition she has received have moved many and point to a bright future for her both inside and outside Spain.