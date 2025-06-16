Camilla's Machiavellian move

Camilla Parker Bowles has managed to transform her image from an eternal shadow into an influential figure within Buckingham Palace. But at what cost? Behind the scenes, her strategy regarding the tense relationship between Charles III and his son Harry is making headlines... and not always for the better.

In recent months, various sources have revealed that Queen Camilla has decided to adopt a firm—rather, impenetrable—stance in the face of the crisis affecting the Windsor dynasty. According to exclusive statements to the Express from a Buckingham Palace insider, Camilla has made it clear that she won't play an active role in mediating or bringing Harry closer to the king.

This decision has been interpreted as a calculated strategy: to "stay on the sidelines" so as not to tarnish the public image of King Charles III and to preserve institutional stability. Camilla, in this way, reinforces her position as a loyal consort, even if that means keeping her distance from the Sussexes.

a carefully considered statement

From inside the Palace, it is emphasized that the decision isn't passive, but a conscious choice. "King Charles is surrounded by voices encouraging the break with Harry, and Camilla keeps to the sidelines," close sources confirm.

Meanwhile, Harry has drawn a clear line: in his recent interview with the BBC, he confirmed that his father doesn't pick up the phone when he calls. This reality confirms the cold acceptance of the distance, now backed by Camilla's silence.

a relationship always complicated

The relationship between Camilla and Charles III's children has always been complex. In Spare, Harry describes her as "dangerous, manipulative, and prone to leaking stories." Still, interestingly, he also admits that she didn't fit the image of the "evil stepmother," which gives a clue about her ambivalent influence.

Meanwhile, some media describe it as a "studied strategy": Camilla is using the conflict to reinforce her cohesion with the king's institutional image, consolidating her profile as queen consort at a critical moment for the monarchy.

beyond the institutional

Camilla's stance isn't just institutional; it also has a personal and emotional component. The British press notes that she has also been hurt by Harry's public accusations, especially after the harshest passages of Spare and the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Likewise, it is said that she tried to build bridges, although, aware of the reality, she chose silence as a defense mechanism.

her supporters are certain

Camilla remains firm and silent in a family war that has already marked a turning point for the Windsors. Her strategy, which many describe as Machiavellian, seeks to protect the royal institution. That's why different questions arise: will there be long-term consequences for her own image? Are we facing a conservative and calculating queen or an intelligent consort who knows when to keep quiet?

