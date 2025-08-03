The owner of the place where Felipe and Letizia eat speaks clearly: 'They're always…'

Palma de Mallorca has become, once again this summer, the favorite summer refuge of the Spanish Royal Family. As is tradition, Felipe and Letizia, accompanied by their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, travel to the Balearic archipelago shortly before starting their private vacation. Now, the manager of the place where they usually eat has spoken and has assured that "they're always willing to start a conversation."

During their stay, they stay at Marivent Palace. This impressive residence is located on the cliffs of Cala Major, with more than 8 acres (33,000 m²) of gardens, pine forests, and privileged views of the Mediterranean. This building, which dates back to the 1920s and was directed by Joan de Saridakis, witnesses the monarchs' summer rest every year.

In addition to their institutional commitments, Felipe and Letizia use their free time to enjoy Mallorca's rich gastronomy. One of their favorite culinary destinations, as SEMANA has confirmed, is the restaurant Ola del Mar, located at number 1 Carrer del Vicari Joaquim Fuster. This is a renowned spot on the island, known for the quality of its products and the creativity in its dishes.

Felipe and Letizia usually frequent this place in Mallorca

Pedro Luis, the restaurant's manager, has shared with this outlet some previously unknown details about the Royal Family's visits. According to him, in the last eight years, Felipe, Letizia, and their daughters have visited the restaurant at least six times. "They're always willing to talk with us," he says with a smile.

"They're extremely kind, humble, and approachable. They've never asked for an exclusive space or special treatment. They sit like any other customer."

King Felipe, especially interested in cuisine, doesn't hesitate to ask about the ingredients and techniques used in the dishes. "He was very interested in how we prepare some of our classics," says Pedro Luis.

Among their favorite choices are sautéed squid with sobrasada and teriyaki sauce, turbot, and megrim. As a final touch, the Sacher chocolate cake and the traditional ensaimada fritters.

The security staff of the Royal Household follow a protocol every time Felipe and Letizia go out to eat

Despite their approachability, protocol is not neglected. Before each visit, the security services of the Royal Household meticulously inspect the place.

Even so, the atmosphere is relaxed and natural. "They always show respect and curiosity, and their interaction with the staff is impeccable," adds the manager.

Without a doubt, Ola del Mar has become a very special spot for the royals. A place where, in Pedro Luis's words, "they're always willing to chat, share, and enjoy like anyone else."