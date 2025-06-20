Letizia Ortiz opens Extremaduran cava after Felipe's decision about Infanta Cristina

Palacio de la Zarzuela is experiencing a decisive moment these days: while King Felipe VI strengthens his institutional and family leadership, Queen Letizia asserts her position with a symbolic gesture full of meaning. What is behind the outcome of this discreet yet revealing crisis within the Royal Household?

family clean-up

During the latest family summit at Zarzuela, what could be described as an internal clean-up has taken place: Felipe VI has reportedly decided not to include Infanta Cristina in several official family events, according to sources close to the royal circle. These meetings, under an apparent calm, have been the breeding ground for firm decisions and changes in institutional priorities.

In this context, a joke has appeared on social media suggesting that Queen Letizia has opened a bottle of Extremaduran cava (alluding to a region that also produces sparkling wines and to consumers who want to boycott Catalan cava).

reactions in the royal household

For now, everything is silent at Zarzuela and different media outlets can't agree. While some speculate about a "veto" and even about an alleged direct instruction from Letizia to sideline Infanta Cristina, others speak of "intense meetings" where "clear lines" have been drawn on institutional matters.

a long-standing bad relationship

Since the Nóos case, which led to legal and media consequences, Felipe VI stripped Cristina of her royal titles and institutional relevance. Over the years, her public appearances have been sporadic and marked by discretion.

The decision to exclude Infanta Cristina from the main family and official events marks a turning point in the Crown's internal policy. Will this be a temporary gesture or the prelude to a firmer and more prolonged stance? Some analysts believe that Felipe VI seeks to protect his daughters—Leonor and Sofía—from any family shadow, thus reinforcing the continuity of a more modern and clean monarchy.

iñaki urdangarin and ainhoa armentia

The relationship is solid and both keep a traditional personal and professional life. Iñaki is immersed in his new professional project, Bevolutive, which combines sports coaching and emotional well-being. He has explained that his training—including a master's degree in coaching psychology and well-being—aims to offer help based on his own personal experiences.

Meanwhile, Ainhoa continues her legal career, and the couple even share a work environment in Vitoria, which strengthens their professional and personal connection.