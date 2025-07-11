Letizia Ortiz outraged: the country Juan Carlos I wants to move to

Expectations are rising. While Don Juan Carlos is finalizing preparations in Sanxenxo before the release of his memoirs on November 12, new signs suggest that he is considering settling in Portugal. The news has sparked reactions both inside and outside queen Letizia Ortiz's circle.

A discreet trip to Europe raises alarms

After his usual stay in Sanxenxo at the helm of the “Bribón,” and before his upcoming media tour with the publication of his memoirs, Don Juan Carlos is said to have traveled to Portugal. Several Portuguese media outlets claim that he arrived at Cascais airport from Galicia and is exploring housing options in iconic areas such as Estoril or Cascais.

This hypothetical “Operation Cascais” is driven by two factors: first, a desire to return to European territory closer to Spain (Spain); second, the need for a place that offers him discretion, but without moving away from the peninsula.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya, Canva

Cascais and Estoril: memories of youth with a taste of home

Cascais and Estoril are not unfamiliar places to the emeritus king. He lived part of his childhood there in Villa Giralda, and he returned multiple times, even after his abdication.

Both towns, located in the well-known “Portuguese Riviera,” offer not only a luxurious and secure environment, but also emotional ties: friendships with the local elite, political connections such as with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and historical bonds with his family.

Letizia, on alert in the face of a decisive move

The possible move of the emeritus king would drive palpable tension in Zarzuela. Although Felipe VI has approved a symbolic rapprochement with his father, Letizia has been seen visibly uncomfortable with this strategy.

This is not only about practical matters: Juan Carlos's return to European soil sends a message of normality regarding his controversial period of exile in Abu Dhabi.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

This creates uncertainty about whether he could reactivate his public presence, eroding the stability of the Crown.

Sources close to the Royal Household limit themselves to stating that "there are no confirmations," but they do not deny the Portuguese reports.

His memoirs: a work that is generating much discussion

The publication of his autobiographical book coincides with the visible increase in his movements. The tour includes Sanxenxo and, according to media such as “Monarquía Confidencial,” one or two weeks in Portugal.

Moreover, during his last visit to Galicia there was tension: his refusal to admit mobility problems when questioned by the press reflected his discomfort with the exposure. Now, with attention focused on his biography and his health, the royal sector seeks to preserve his image without hindering Felipe VI's institutional work.

| @CasaReal, ACN, XCatalunya

The possible move of Juan Carlos I to Portugal not only raises logistical questions. It also opens the door to a reshaping of the monarchical narrative in Spain (Spain). Queen Letizia doesn't agree at all with this rapprochement and this return.

With his memoirs about to be released and his circle discreetly relocated, the next time we see the emeritus by the sea could finally be in an apartment near Madrid, but outside Spain (Spain).

