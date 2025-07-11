The appearance of a former lover of Lady Di shakes the English monarchy

The secrets of the British royal family have always been a source of fascination and analysis. Among the most iconic episodes in recent history, the figure of Diana of Wales continues to make headlines decades after her tragic death. The image of Lady Di, associated with glamour, generosity, and vulnerability, remains alive in the collective memory, especially when new voices emerge to reclaim her place in her private life.

In recent weeks, media attention has been reignited with the reappearance of James Hewitt, the cavalry officer who had a romance with Diana during the most turbulent years of her marriage to then-Prince Charles. The return of the former military officer to public debate hasn't gone unnoticed, and his statements have caused a real stir in British royal circles.

James Hewitt breaks his silence and reveals unknown details

It was through a television interview that James Hewitt once again brought to the table little-known aspects of his story with Diana. This isn't the first time he has spoken about this romance: he already did so in his controversial book "Love and War," published in 1999, where he revealed the most intimate moments of their relationship.

However, now his tone is more reflective and personal. Hewitt insists that Lady Di was "the great love of his life" and recalls the constant pressure the princess was under, isolated in a marriage that, in his words, "emotionally suffocated her."

The former officer claims that Diana sought refuge and understanding far from the palace walls, and he describes a relationship marked by discretion, letters, and secret meetings. Some of these letters, more than a hundred, have been the subject of speculation for years. Hewitt has confessed that he destroyed several of them out of respect for the princess's privacy, although others remained in the custody of Diana's mother, Frances Shand Kydd, thus increasing the aura of mystery surrounding their correspondence.

Reactions from the British

On social media, the conversation has resurfaced strongly. Many users on platforms like X and Facebook have recalled old interviews with Diana where she hinted at feeling "misunderstood and alone." This perception has taken on new meaning after Hewitt's recent words, which have resonated even among some of the princess's former collaborators, who confirm that the relationship with the military officer was an important and genuine chapter in her life.

As expected, James Hewitt's media appearance has caused discomfort in the British royal family. For now, Buckingham Palace is keeping a low profile and is limiting itself to emphasizing the "privacy" of such personal matters. However, several sources close to the Royal Household have hinted that the resurgence of these testimonies isn't well received, especially at a time of transition for the monarchy with Charles III consolidating himself as king.

Reactions from the press

Meanwhile, some British journalists who are experts on royalty have highlighted the difference in how these kinds of scandals are managed compared to the past. The British press, far from fueling unfounded rumors, has focused on analyzing the historical repercussions and the emotional impact that Lady Di's figure still has both in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

Official reactions have been minimal, but on social media there is a clear contrast: while some royal followers are critical of Hewitt for "reopening old wounds," others praise his sincerity and believe that his testimony helps to better understand Diana's complex life.

James Hewitt's reappearance, now what?

The reappearance of James Hewitt in the public sphere is, without a doubt, yet another sign that Lady Di's emotional legacy remains very much alive. Each new testimony adds nuance to the story of the "people's princess," a woman whose love life was marked by media pressure and obstacles imposed by the institution. Hewitt himself, despite the criticism, states that he only wishes "to honor the truth of what was lived."

It remains to be seen whether in the coming months we'll see new revelations about this bond that, according to those who knew Diana, was much more than a simple sentimental anecdote. Lady Di's shadow continues to loom over the English monarchy, reminding us that, even after decades of silence, her story never ceases to move and surprise.