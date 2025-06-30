Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez confirm who Aitana Bonmatí's boyfriend is

Aitana Bonmatí has won everything on the field: Ballon d'Or awards, Champions League, league titles, and international admiration. However, off the field, her love life has always been a well-kept mystery. Reserved, focused on her career, and removed from media noise, the Women's Barça footballer has never wanted to fuel rumors or headlines with her private life. Until now.

As every Wednesday, El Periódico's podcast hosted by Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa —known as Las Mamarazzis— has brought an exclusive that has spread like wildfire across social media and sports forums. After weeks of whispers and exchanged glances in the blaugrana environment, the journalists have confirmed what was already an open secret: Aitana Bonmatí is excited about a worker from Fútbol Club Barcelona.

a relationship born between locker rooms and emotions

The sadness shared by the team seems to have given way to a more intimate connection between Aitana and this man, described as someone very close to the club's day-to-day and recently divorced. "They've been seen sharing affectionate moments in public", Las Mamarazzis claim, and some colleagues already take it as confirmed.

| XCatalunya, Barça

Until now, hardly any personal details about Aitana were known. She had only been very briefly linked to Biel Juste, influencer and model, and to a Catalan journalist, such as Andreu Juanola, contributor to the podcast "La Sotana." However, no relationship had ever been confirmed.

That's why this information has caused such a stir, as it breaks the secrecy the footballer has always kept. Lorena Vázquez insisted on being careful: “We don't want Aitana to get upset, but everyone already knows this.”

| Instagram, @AitanaBonmati

between discretion and visible love

The journalist adds that the couple don't hide, but they also don't show off. “They're starting something, it might be serious or it might not, but they're excited,” she explains. The relationship would have started after he ended his previous marriage, making it clear there are no overlapping conflicts.

In an era when celebrities' personal lives become a showcase, Aitana Bonmatí keeping her relationship low-profile only earns her more public respect. The footballer remains a role model for her professionalism, but also for her elegant way of managing her privacy.

who is he?

Now, the question everyone has been asking since the beginning. Who is the man who has won the heart of the best footballer in the world? According to what Las Mamarazzis finally revealed, his name is Xavi. He's a Barça worker, anonymous to the general public, but well known within the club's environment.

His last name and position haven't been revealed, but it is known that he's a beloved, professional figure who fits perfectly into Aitana's discreet life. Thus, between matches, training sessions, and discreet walks around the city, a love story blossoms that, without the need for grand headlines, has already won over half of Barça.