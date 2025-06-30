Pilar Eyre's shocking statements to make you feel sorry for Urdangarin

Iñaki Urdangarin's life has taken a U-turn since his corruption scandal became front-page news in all Spanish media. Years ago, he was seen as one of the most respected members of the Borbón circle, but now the narrative around him has radically changed.

Few imagined that, after the judicial and media storm, a figure as renowned in celebrity journalism as Pilar Eyre would invite the public to feel some compassion for him. The reason: a revelation about the extremely harsh conditions he experienced during his time in prison.

In recent days, Eyre has once again made headlines after her appearance on the show Tot es mou, where she provided details about the present and recent past of the former duke. Beyond the usual facts, she shared an unusual image of Urdangarin's life in prison, presenting him as someone isolated, vulnerable, and ultimately, human.

In response to these words, many viewers of TV3 and also followers of Iñaki Urdangarin are asking the following question: Is the media narrative changing about one of the most controversial figures of the royal family?

Pilar Eyre's account of Iñaki Urdangarin

Eyre explained that, according to people who visited Urdangarin in prison, the isolation was absolute and the atmosphere was more typical of a dark past than of the present. The journalist insisted that Urdangarin "has paid his debt to society," highlighting his loneliness and the harshness of his daily life, which leads many to reconsider their view of him.

Additionally, Eyre revealed that the former husband of Infanta Cristina began to write his memoirs in that oppressive environment, in an attempt to reconnect with himself and process everything he had experienced. According to her, Urdangarin was not a particularly intellectual person before, but prison led him to read and write with an intensity previously unknown to him.

The result will be a book that, according to the journalist, will be published in the coming months and promises to offer an unpublished and direct version from Iñaki himself about the most difficult years of his life.

Infanta Cristina's silence

One of the least known aspects of this story is Infanta Cristina's attitude toward her ex-husband's new life and projects. Eyre revealed that, despite the public betrayal and pain, the Infanta continues to show respect and a certain protection toward Urdangarin.

According to the journalist, Cristina "feels sorry for him, tries to protect him, always speaks well to her children about their father, and believes in the power of forgiveness." These words have surprised many, since the usual narrative showed the daughter of the kings completely disconnected from the man who was her husband.

Meanwhile, Urdangarin's relationship with the rest of the Borbón family is nonexistent or, directly, tense. Eyre pointed out that the former duke feels a special disappointment and pain toward King Emeritus Juan Carlos and Felipe VI, with whom he had a good relationship in the past. Now, according to the journalist, he feels abandoned and betrayed by both, something that will probably be reflected in the desired memoirs.

Citizens do not forget

It must not be forgotten that the Urdangarin case was one of the biggest scandals the Spanish monarchy has experienced in decades. The fall of the former duke, from exemplary man to symbol of corruption, marked a turning point in the public image of the royal family.

However, Pilar Eyre's latest statements have sparked a debate on social media about the capacity for redemption of public figures and the power of media narratives to rebuild reputations.

What now?

With the publication of the memoirs just around the corner and new tensions in the royal family, the story is far from over. Will the former duke manage to reconcile with public opinion? Will we see a change in the relationship between the Borbón family and those, like him, who have been cast aside after the scandal?

The truth is that, after Eyre's words, the public is more alert than ever to the next steps of Iñaki Urdangarin. In the world of celebrity press, any unexpected turn can become the topic of conversation of the season.