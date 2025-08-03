King Juan Carlos's no to Princess Leonor will close Zarzuela's doors to her

The Spanish royal family is once again in the spotlight after a series of moves that have drawn attention in recent days. The meetings and absences among members of the Royal Household have raised more questions than answers. The family situation seems to be going through a delicate moment that doesn't go unnoticed by the public or the media.

Some moments show unity and closeness among its members, while other circumstances reveal certain distances. These internal dynamics have sparked concern about coexistence and the future of the monarchical core. The focus is now on how relationships will develop in the coming months.

Juan Carlos's visit to Sanxenxo and his family meetings

Last July, King Juan Carlos spent a few days in Sanxenxo, Galicia, enjoying the sea and his passion for sailing. He supported the crew in the Regata Hotel Carlos I Silgar from a nearby boat, without taking the helm. Infanta Elena was also with him, sharing sailing moments despite the bad weather.

However, not all the desired family meetings took place. Princess Leonor was finishing her military training on the Juan Sebastián Elcano ship, very close to Sanxenxo, but there was no reunion with her grandfather. This absence did not go unnoticed and raised many questions.

The physical proximity did not translate into personal closeness. This gesture was interpreted as a significant distancing between Juan Carlos and his granddaughters. This contrast between family relationships is evident and has caused comments both inside and outside the Royal Household.

The Royal Household reacts to the distancing

The distancing between King Juan Carlos and Infantas Leonor and Sofía has caused concern within the Royal Household. This lack of contact not only harms the family's public image, but has also caused internal tensions. King Felipe appears especially affected, since he believes that keeping family cohesion is essential in difficult times.

For the monarchs, this distance represents both a personal and protocol problem that makes coexistence and family balance difficult. In their closest circle, they insist on the urgent need to restore dialogue. For the monarchs, keeping the good image of the Royal Household is essential, especially given the evident separation between Juan Carlos and his granddaughters Leonor and Sofía.

The doors of Zarzuela could close to the emeritus king

The recent "no" from King Juan Carlos to the future queen of Spain at such a crucial moment for her has marked a turning point. Sources close to Zarzuela say that this episode especially upset King Felipe, due to the importance of Leonor's events. In fact, they say that this could be one of the reasons why the Royal Household is considering closing the doors of Zarzuela to the former head of state.

This situation is compounded by the imminent publication of King Juan Carlos's memoirs, a fact that causes concern in the royal family. The expectation surrounding this book increases the pressure on the emeritus monarch's public image and creates a complicated scenario for his return to institutional life.

Faced with these challenges, the monarchs are working to keep family unity and stability, aware that the image they project is essential. In this context, the distancing from the emeritus king represents a challenge that they will have to face in the coming months.