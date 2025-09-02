King Felipe (57) is left speechless by Queen Sofía and her sister's exclusive

King Felipe VI, 57 years old, has been left completely speechless after an exclusive story emerged involving his mother, Queen Sofía, and his aunt, Princess Irene of Greece. The monarch, who usually keeps a prudent attitude toward news affecting his family, hasn't been able to hide his astonishment this time. It's no wonder, the story that has come to light has caused a true media earthquake.

The revelation took place during the premiere of No Somos Nadie, the new magazine show on TEN and Canal Quickie that has taken over from Ni que fuéramos and Tentáculos. On its first day on air, the show hosted by María Patiño didn't disappoint and started with a bomb report. According to the collaborators, Queen Sofía and her sister starred in an unexpected scene during a shopping trip.

| Canal Quickie

María Patiño, accompanied by Belén Esteban and Alberto Guzmán, shared in great detail what happened during this mysterious afternoon. Apparently, the two sisters were walking through a clothing store when Queen Sofía noticed a "very attractive" man and began to show a sense of complicity. Although there wasn't any intimate approach, Queen Sofía couldn't help but say something to him when she saw him trying on a jacket: "I love how you look."

The unexpected gesture from Queen Sofía leaves King Felipe speechless

What left everyone in the studio and King Felipe himself speechless was what happened next. When the man decided to buy the jacket, Queen Sofía made an unexpected decision and wanted to pay for the item. She then asked one of her bodyguards to handle the payment, requesting €500 in cash, which the bodyguard handed directly to the sales assistant.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

No Somos Nadie has thus managed to exceed any expectations with an exclusive of this magnitude. The team, which includes figures like Kiko Matamoros and Marta Riesco, has managed to capture the attention of thousands of viewers from the very first minute. On platforms like YouTube and social media, the topic has been trending, with divided opinions but maximum anticipation.

King Felipe reacts to the exclusive starring Queen Sofía and her sister

Meanwhile, there hasn't been any official statement from Casa Real, but sources close to the family confirm that the king received the information with surprise and a certain discomfort. Although the scene doesn't involve a scandal in the strict sense, it has completely broken the more traditional public image of Queen Sofía. The gesture, while charming, has been described by some as unusual for an institutional figure of her profile.

What is clear is that the emeritus queen and her sister have starred in a spontaneous moment that has caused a wave of comments. If this is only the first episode of No Somos Nadie, afternoon television promises strong emotions.