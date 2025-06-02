Kiko Matamoros mocks Isabel Pantoja after the lawsuit

Isabel Pantoja is making headlines again, this time for taking legal action against several well-known figures from the Spanish television scene. Among them is Kiko Matamoros, who took part in a parody aired on the "Ni que fuéramos" show on TEN channel. In that scene, Matamoros and María Patiño reenacted a family moment of the singer, which, apparently, was not to the artist's liking.

The lawsuit filed by Pantoja demands compensation that could exceed five million euros, alleging a serious intrusion into her private life and a violation of her personal and family image.

Although the lawsuit has not yet been admitted for processing, according to some sources, its mere filing has already sparked an intense debate about the limits of humor and freedom of expression in the media. If the case moves forward, it could set an important precedent in the relationship between public figures and entertainment shows.

| Telecinco, ACN

Kiko Matamoros, true to his usual style, responds with sarcasm

Far from appearing worried, Kiko Matamoros has reacted with his usual ironic tone. Through his account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the contributor wrote: "How many millions of euros could I get for such an affront? Will I have to break my beloved piggy bank that I've kept since my earliest childhood? I'm devastated, troubled, and very sorry."

This comment has caused various reactions on social media, where some users have praised his sense of humor, while others have criticized his lack of sensitivity in the face of such a significant lawsuit.

a recurring attitude

This is not the first time Kiko Matamoros has been involved in legal controversies related to public figures. His direct and unfiltered style has led him to clash with various personalities from the entertainment world. However, this lawsuit from Isabel Pantoja could mark a turning point in his television career, given the amount of money being claimed and the media impact of the case.

| XCatalunya, Canva de Sparklestroke Global , @kikomatamoros, Gerard Pique

Meanwhile, Kiko Matamoros continues with his television activity, showing no signs of concern about possible legal repercussions. His defiant attitude and sharp sense of humor remain his trademark, although this time they could cost him dearly.