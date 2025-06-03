Meghan Markle goes beyond all limits: en Vogue are amazed

In the always vibrant world of fashion and royalty, Meghan Markle has once again made headlines. This time, it's not because of her style or public statements, but due to a controversy that's resurfaced strongly: her alleged demands to appear on the cover of the prestigious Vogue magazine in 2022. This story, although it happened three years ago, continues to spark debate and revelations about the dynamics between celebrities and media.

Demands beyond the ordinary

In 2022, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was in talks to be on the cover of Vogue's September issue, the most iconic of the year. However, according to sources close to then-editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, negotiations became complicated due to Meghan's demands. Among them was the desire to have full control over the photographer, the writer, the final edit, the photos, and the headlines.

She also requested a simultaneous cover in both the British and US editions of the magazine, something that not even Beyoncé would have asked for, according to the same sources.

Enninful had already planned the cover with supermodel Linda Evangelista, who was returning to the public eye after years of retirement. Faced with the impossibility of meeting Meghan's demands, he offered her an extensive feature inside the magazine and in its online version, a proposal that was rejected by the Duchess.

Meghan's moves

After Enninful's refusal, Meghan tried to convince US Vogue editor Anna Wintour through a video call. However, Wintour had already scheduled the cover with Serena Williams and, according to sources, agreed to the meeting only out of courtesy.

This episode reportedly caused a rift between Meghan and Enninful, who had kept a close relationship since she was guest editor of the "Forces for Change" edition of British Vogue in 2019. Although some close to them claim Meghan never officially requested a cover and that it was the magazine that showed interest in her, the tension between both parties seems clear.

Despite the controversy, Meghan kept her media presence by appearing on the digital cover of The Cut and promoting her podcast "Archetypes." However, her absence from Enninful's farewell cover in 2024, which included figures like Oprah and Serena Williams, did not go unnoticed.