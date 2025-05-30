Sharon Stone's key advice: 'People believe...'

At 67 years old, Sharon Stone remains an icon of beauty, charisma, and vitality. Her latest appearance on social media has caused a sensation: the actress posted a photo in front of the mirror, in a bikini, with a flat abdomen and a figure that has left half the world speechless. However, beyond the photos, it has been her sincere interview with Vogue that has sparked a wave of admiration and interest in her lifestyle and physical well-being.

A philosophy of constant movement

For Stone, it's not about spending hours at the gym or lifting weights as if she were an Olympic athlete. "People think you have to go to the gym all the time... but that's not the case," she stated. Her formula is simpler and also more natural: staying in motion throughout the day.

From lifting her legs and doing small kicks to lying on the floor and doing some jumps, everything counts. The important thing, according to her, is not to stay still, even during a quiet day. That advice has become a kind of mantra for thousands of people who look to her as an inspiration for an active life.

The most peculiar workout: the "ThighMaster"

One of the most talked-about moments of her interview was when she confessed her frequent use of a fitness tool that was very popular in the 90s: Suzanne Somers's ThighMaster. "I put it between my legs while I watch TV... my children and their friends laugh so much, but they use it too," she said, amused.

This device, although it may seem outdated, still works to tone legs and abdomen without the need for great effort or leaving home. In Stone's words, consistency is what makes the difference, not intensity.

Her relationship with water and exercise

In addition to the ThighMaster, the actress trains in the pool with weighted ankle bands, which allows her to increase resistance without straining her joints. Her personal trainer, Kristine Marie, assures that this method has allowed Sharon to stay in shape, improve her cardiovascular capacity, and burn more calories without risks.

She has also incorporated pickleball, a racket sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It's a fun way to exercise, which also improves coordination, balance, and endurance, all without losing the playful factor.

Body-mind balance

However, Sharon Stone not only takes care of her body: she also takes care of her mind and spirit. After suffering a stroke in 2001, the actress began a deep transformation in her life. She meditates daily, relies on Buddhist scriptures, and always seeks to be in touch with her "radiance."

"It's a presence that comes from well-being. And also from confidence," she recently explained in an interview with Oprah. For Stone, being well on the inside is as important or even more important than looking good on the outside.

The most striking thing: she's launched her own wellness line!

What no one expected is that, after years of sharing her secrets, Sharon Stone has decided to launch her own line of wellness and fitness products. The actress has worked secretly with a team of fitness and nutrition experts to create a collection of items that include everything from small home exercise devices to natural supplements and meditation guides.

The announcement was made official today and her website is already active. The starting price of the complete pack—which includes a special edition ThighMaster, ankle bands, exclusive videos, and a nutrition and meditation guide—will be 149 euros. Everything comes with Sharon's personal seal.