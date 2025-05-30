Anna Garnatxe's family drama, new presenter of TV3's TN Migdia

Anna Garnatxe's arrival at TN Migdia de TV3 not only marks a milestone in her professional career, but also highlights a personal story of resilience and overcoming adversity that has moved the Catalan audience.

Telenotícies Migdia

Anna Garnatxe, a journalist with an established career at TV3 since 2006, has been selected to co-host TN Migdia alongside Xavi Coral. This appointment is part of a broader renewal of the network's news programs, which seeks to combine the experience of established faces with the freshness of new talent.

Garnatxe had already demonstrated her ability by substituting for Núria Solé on TN Comarques and by leading TN Migdia during Coral and Sans's vacations, maintaining excellent audience figures. However, behind her professional success lies a personal story marked by loss. Widowed for several years, Garnatxe has raised her two young daughters on her own.

| TV3, XCatalunya

On her Instagram account, she shared a moving nighttime image at the beach with her daughters, accompanied by the message: "We'll always have you. Now, among the stars," in tribute to her late husband.

A message that moves her followers

TV3's management has highlighted Garnatxe's selection as part of a strategy to revitalize its news programs, combining the reliability of experienced professionals with younger and more digital profiles. The new news model also includes a technological renewal, with the implementation of the 3CatInfo platform and a new set equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The viewer community has enthusiastically welcomed Garnatxe's addition to TN Migdia. Her personal story has especially resonated with those who value the ability to overcome adversity and remain steadfast in professional life. The journalist has been praised for her professionalism and empathy, qualities that have made her a role model for many.

| TV3, XCatalunya

Who is Anna Garnatxe?

Anna Garnatxe is a Catalan journalist with a solid career at TV3, standing out for her versatility and professionalism. She began her career at the network in 2006, and since then she has held various roles, including presenter of channel 3/24 and professor at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona.

Throughout her career, Garnatxe has led different news programs. She has presented TN Comarques, substituting for Núria Solé during her medical leave, and has been responsible for hosting TN Migdia during the main presenters' vacations. She has also collaborated on InfoK, the network's children's news program.

In addition to her journalism studies, she also studied Criminology at Universitat Pompeu Fabra and holds a master's degree in Criminalistics from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona.