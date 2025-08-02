Kate Middleton and Prince William, about to announce it: their family already knows

William and Kate have spent years balancing the weight of the Crown with their family life. That has become much more noticeable after the cancer Kate Middleton fought against. Their official and public schedule coexists with private moments, carefully protected from the media spotlight.

This duality has become the hallmark of the royal couple. They constantly prioritize stability for their children, and the long-term decisions they make focus on their children more than the Crown. Now, they're about to begin a new stage that those around them already know well, but that will change the life of the royal family.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

One more step toward a more comfortable family life

Kate and William value family stability, and that includes the space where George, Charlotte, and Louis grow up. After three years at Adelaide Cottage, it seems the time has come to look for something larger. Everything suggests they already have a favorite property.

Adelaide Cottage was the perfect option at the time, especially because of its proximity to Queen Elizabeth. It also offered a more modest and realistic environment for the children. But over time, its four bedrooms and limited spaces seem to have become insufficient.

According to reports, the princes are interested in Fort Belvedere. This majestic neo-Gothic mansion is located in Windsor Great Park and is steeped in royal history. It was home to Edward VIII before his abdication and stands out for its spaciousness and amenities.

Sources cited by the Mail on Sunday reveal that this residence offers exactly what they need: a pool, tennis court, and a larger environment. "They feel Adelaide has become too small for them," a source says. Charlotte, in particular, would be delighted with the sports facilities.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Alternatives on the table and a project on hold

Before deciding to move, they've also considered the possibility of expanding their current residence. Next to Adelaide Cottage, there is a red brick annex that is currently unused. The building is spacious and habitable, although it requires a complete renovation.

For now, this project still has no set date. "They just need to find the right time to start it," a source told the Express. If the plan moves forward, it would avoid a complete move and would keep the stability of the family environment.

For now, Fort Belvedere is gaining momentum as the next home for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Its size and location fit the lifestyle they want for their children. It would also allow them to combine privacy with royal duties without giving up space and comfort.

A new chapter on the way: no official confirmation

Although there is no formal announcement, the signs suggest the decision has already been made. The family already knows the plans, and those closest to them talk about it naturally. All that's left is for Kate Middleton and William to communicate it to the public.

As with everything in the Windsor family, caution prevails. But this time, the move seems inevitable. The new stage could begin sooner than many imagine.