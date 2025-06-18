Helena Garcia Melero and Júlia Peguera: the most surprising image during a break

Social media are once again the stage where Catalan television stars share moments as unexpected as they are revealing. While viewers are used to seeing them on screen conveying professionalism and energy, they rarely have the opportunity to glimpse the more relaxed moments that happen behind the scenes.

This week, a simple commercial break has become the most talked-about anecdote among TV3 followers thanks to a photograph that, in a matter of hours, has sparked a wave of reactions.

This isn't the first time the most charismatic faces of television have used social media to bring their more human side closer to their followers. However, the rapport shown by Helena Garcia Melero and Júlia Peguera in the latest image posted by Peguera on her Instagram account has given rise to all kinds of comments, speculation, and above all, a wave of affection and admiration.

| TV3, @visitcadaquesoficial

many things happen during Tot es Mou's breaks

It all began when Júlia Peguera, a rising reporter and presenter at TV3, decided to share a snapshot taken right in the TV studio during the program's commercial break. In the image, she can be seen sitting next to Helena Garcia Melero, one of the network's most veteran and beloved presenters. Both pose smiling, arms intertwined, showing a naturalness rarely seen in television environments, where everything is usually measured to the millimeter.

The photograph, far from being a promotional image, conveys authenticity and closeness. Peguera accompanied the post with a brief but meaningful comment: "A la pausa per la publi 💗", making it clear that this is one of those spontaneous moments that only arise between colleagues who understand each other perfectly.

The reaction from followers was immediate: in just a few hours, the image had accumulated hundreds of comments and thousands of "likes", ranking among the day's most popular posts in the Catalan television scene.

| TV3

reactions on social media

The image has gone viral and has been applauded by their fans. A quick look at the comments on the post is enough to see the admiration both presenters inspire among their followers and colleagues. Comments like "Beautiful", "You're amazing" or a string of heart and smiling face emojis have flooded the post, including messages from other professionals in the industry and well-known faces from TV3.

In the television field, the image has been interpreted as a reminder of the importance of teamwork and genuine rapport between generations. There have been comparisons with other legendary duos from the network, as well as nods to previous moments when Melero and Peguera already showed they had special chemistry both in front of and behind the cameras.

On social media, Peguera's post has also sparked some debate about the role of women in Catalan television, highlighting the example that figures like Melero set for new generations of communicators. Some users have recalled other moments when both have appeared together on screen, emphasizing Peguera's professional growth and Melero's support during her early days at TV3.

a photo with a clear message: generational change at TV3

Sometimes, a simple image says more than a thousand words. In this case, the photograph posted by Júlia Peguera has managed to unite followers from different generations and put TV3 back at the center of the media conversation, not because of controversy, but because of a sincere and spontaneous gesture. Will this be the beginning of new collaborations beyond the cameras? Will we soon see Melero and Peguera taking on new professional challenges together?