The director of the Air Academy finally points to Princess Leonor: 'She has...'

The director of the General Air and Space Academy has spoken clearly about Princess Leonor's immediate future. The heir to the throne is now facing the last stage of her military training, and she will do so in San Javier, Murcia. The head of the institution himself, Luis González, has specified what her daily life will really be like and what treatment she will receive among the other cadets.

"She will live exactly the same as a fourth-year student. She has the same internal regulations, the same schedules, the same meals, the outings...", González detailed in an interview with El Mundo. That is, Leonor will not have shortcuts or privileges, but will experience firsthand the same discipline as any ensign.

The director has also emphasized the importance of Princess Leonor measuring herself against the demands of the most advanced students. "Fourth-year ensigns have a background and experience that is applied to teaching and to seeing how they behave with other classmates who are in training," he pointed out. According to González, this coexistence allows not only leadership skills to be valued, but also the ability to adapt to a competitive and demanding environment.

No special treatment: this is how the princess will live her daily life in San Javier

This September 1, the date on which the princess begins this last phase, the significance of her time at the Air Academy has been highlighted. It will be the finishing touch to a preparation that has already taken her through Zaragoza and Marín, on land and at sea. Now it's time for the air, with a strict routine that will test her physical, mental, and emotional endurance.

The director has gone even further in setting her goals. "I would like her to take with her the knowledge of our aviator spirit, that vocation of service to Spain and to Spaniards," he confessed. He has also highlighted the importance of the princess personally getting to know the air resources, the institution's values, and the team spirit that defines the corps.

Leonor's daily life will not have concessions, and at 6:30 a.m. (6:30 horas) reveille will replace the alarm clock, followed by a quick breakfast and intense classes until the afternoon. Dinner is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (20:30 horas) and mandatory silence begins at 10:30 p.m. (22:30 horas). She will live in shared rooms, communal bathrooms, and with simple furniture, an environment that contrasts with the comfort of Zarzuela.

Tradition, discipline, and solo flight: the princess Leonor's greatest challenge

The training will not only be academic, but also technical. Before she can pilot a real plane, she will have to complete stages in digital simulators that accurately reproduce the handling of a cockpit. Only afterwards, if the instructors consider her ready, will the time come for the solo flight, a milestone reserved for those who manage to meet the highest standards.

The experience also connects Leonor with family tradition. Her father, King Felipe, and her grandfather, Juan Carlos I, trained at this same institution and went on to pilot military combat planes. The princess, third generation to follow in these footsteps, now faces the opportunity to show that her preparation is not symbolic, but real.

The pressure is high, but the intention is clear and the future queen will truly live the same as any cadet, forging her character in the rigor of military discipline. Without privileges, without concessions, and under the watchful eyes of those who want to see how far her abilities go. Princess Leonor thus begins the ultimate challenge of her training.