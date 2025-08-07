Infanta Cristina (60), singled out: her son, Pablo Urdangarin, has already confessed it

Infanta Cristina (60 years old) is once again at the center of media attention after some recent statements by her son, Pablo Urdangarin. The young man, who is following in the athletic footsteps of his father, Iñaki Urdangarin, has spoken sincerely about the role his mother plays in his life. Pablo has not only confessed how Cristina supports him, but he has also made clear the close relationship and support he receives from her.

Pablo Urdangarin, a player for Fraikin Granollers and a promising Spanish handballer, has given an interview to EFE in which he acknowledges that his mother is his "biggest fan." During his matches, Cristina never misses the stands, showing constant support that has been decisive for the young man. This gesture of closeness has strengthened the public image of the Infanta, who has been criticized on previous occasions, but is now recognized as a key pillar in her son's athletic career.

In his statements, Pablo has emphasized that the Infanta not only supports him in sports, but also in personal matters off the court. He also highlights the bond he keeps with his girlfriend, Johanna Zott, which confirms a united family environment. This close relationship with Cristina provides a different image from the one media usually project about Felipe VI's sister.

Pablo Urdangarin and his parents: between Iñaki's legacy and Infanta Cristina's support

Meanwhile, the young athlete has also acknowledged the influence of his father, Iñaki Urdangarin, who was a handball legend. However, Pablo insists that he would rather not be constantly compared to him, although he understands that the comparison is inevitable. The former player remains a role model and a constant support for Pablo, present at every training session and match, but the young man wants to forge his own athletic identity.

At 24 years old, Pablo Urdangarin has already achieved significant recognition, such as being named MVP of the Asobal league last March. This achievement is a boost to his career and proof that the Urdangarin name remains present in elite sports. Now, with the renewal of his contract, Pablo is preparing for a season that could be decisive in his consolidation.

Infanta Cristina's support drives Pablo Urdangarin's athletic goals

The young man has also expressed his aspirations with humility, stating his desire to make his debut soon with the Spanish national team. He acknowledges that he wants to follow in his father's footsteps but without rushing, preferring to move forward calmly and with dedication. This way, Pablo shows maturity and responsibility in his athletic goals, making it clear that the family legacy is important, but his own path is the priority.

Ultimately, Pablo Urdangarin's confessions have shed light on the figure of Infanta Cristina, who now appears as an unconditional support in her son's life. Far from the scandals and controversies that have surrounded the family, this testimony offers a closer image. Thus, the relationship between mother and son stands out as a key element in Pablo's new athletic and personal stage.