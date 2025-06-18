La iaia Angeleta and Aitana Bonmatí: the crossover you didn't see coming

This weekend, at the fifth edition of Cabró Rock de Vic, not only did the chords of Oques Grasses and Els Catarres resonate: a moment as unexpected as it was significant also took place. Iaia Angeleta, the 94-year-old Catalan influencer who has conquered Instagram with more than 145,000 followers, met Aitana Bonmatí, captain of the Spanish national soccer team, creating a tender generational connection that has captivated social media.

what happened?

Angeleta, a resident of Roda de Ter and still the driver of her inseparable red Fiat 500, had been showing her enthusiasm for the festival on social media for some time. In one post, she confessed that she couldn't miss it this year and that she would see groups like Figa Flawas again, whose song "La Marina sta morena" she had already mentioned on TV3. Among the attendees on Saturday, Aitana Bonmatí also appeared, accompanied by young fans.

It was then that Iaia said a memorable phrase: "Per fin he conegut l’Aitana Bonmatí... estic molt feliç i us vull demanar un favor."

| Instagram

reactions on social media

After that moving post, social media exploded. Comments praising the generational bond proliferated: "Esteu molt maques les dues", "Quina marxa que tens, no paris". Some fans pointed out that Aitana is from Sant Pere de Ribes, which gave the meeting a local and emotional touch.

summer festivals

This anecdote reinforces a significant aspect: festivals, although aimed at young audiences, are becoming intergenerational meeting points. The mix of generations, styles, and interests—from Catalan rock to elite soccer—highlights how social media and in-person events can break down generational barriers.

Angeleta's story adds a layer of genuine emotion: she is someone who defies stereotypes, lives life with energy, and uses her digital influence to convey positive values. Her request at the end of the post—"repartiu aquesta estima a tots els avis i àvies de Catalunya"—resonated widely, and invites us to value affection for the elderly.

| ACN

iaia Angeleta and Aitana Bonmatí, two very different lives

Angeleta Coromina, from Prats de Lluçanès, rose to fame thanks to the stories her grandson Jordi shares on his profile (@iaiaangeleta). Her videos, full of memories from the past, advice on skin care, or reflections on modern music, have made her a relatable and real phenomenon. Despite being 94 years old, she keeps driving her Fiat 500, showing that age doesn't stop her from enjoying life to the fullest.

Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmatí needs no introduction: awarded the Ballon d'Or and a reference for a women's soccer that is making great strides, with more than 2 million followers on Instagram. Her presence at events outside the sports field has grown, but she keeps a discreet attitude, far from media showiness.