Maria Nicolau's unusual method to avoid getting so hot

With summer approaching in Catalonia and temperatures soaring, chef and communicator Maria Nicolau has once again sparked conversation on social media. On her X (Twitter) account, she has stood out with a unique summer strategy that goes beyond just cooling off.

It consists of eating a watermelon by the bite, having orxata with ice cream and cinnamon for breakfast... and doing it with that carefree attitude that defines her! At first glance, it might seem anecdotal, but it has elements that reveal a lot about her personality and lifestyle.

Tips on social media

The trigger was a post where Nicolau described her ritual to beat the heat: "La millor recepta per fer passar la xafogor és dinar síndria a queixalades... i a les set baixar a la terrassa de la plaça a fer un batut d’orxata amb gelat de llet merengada i canyella."

No designer sunglasses or sophisticated scarves: she talks about unwashed feet, torn socks, and an old t-jersey, powerful images that connect with her everyday community.

Maria Nicolau, chef and writer

Maria Nicolau rose to fame thanks to her book Cuina! o barbarie, in which she advocates for a technical, accessible, and unpretentious cuisine. She has also shared tips for cooking without nonstick, for salting broths only at the end, and for enhancing natural flavors such as with grilled artichokes.

Her style is characterized by being practical, irreverent, and technical: she explains how the science behind each dish works, without becoming elitist. Her followers value that she is rigorous while also approachable. Those memes about her look with "calceta trencada" in a very modest style have only reinforced her reputation as the people's chef.

Other products to enjoy summer

If there is an undisputed classic for cooling off, it is summer fruits. Watermelon is the queen par excellence, but there are other alternatives just as juicy and tasty. Melon, cherries, peaches, and nectarines are enjoyed by the bite, straight from the fridge. To give it a different touch, you can prepare fresh fruit skewers, salads with a hint of lime, or a watermelon gazpacho that surprises both for its color and its sweetness.

Cold plain yogurt is another essential: serve it with pieces of fruit, a handful of nuts, or, if you want something more special, accompany it with a drizzle of honey and a few mint leaves. Homemade ice creams, made with blended fruits and yogurt, are a much lighter alternative to store-bought ones and, in addition, you can adapt the flavors to your liking. Lemon or mango sorbet is as easy to make as putting blended fruit and a bit of juice in the freezer.