Gonzalo Bernardos loses his temper with Lluís Carrasco and attacks his son-in-law

Tension took over the set of the Onze show on TV3 during the latest broadcast, marked by a confrontation that's generating a lot of discussion. Everything arose from Joan Garcia's recent signing for Barça, a move that's ignited the most intense passions among Espanyol fans.

This time, the main figures were economist and panelist Gonzalo Bernardos and advertiser and well-known culé Lluís Carrasco, who engaged in a clash that crossed all the red lines of respect.

Joan Garcia's move to Barça has been one of the hottest topics of the transfer market. The young goalkeeper, considered one of the best in the league, decided to make the leap to his original club's eternal rival after his release clause was paid. This decision has not only triggered a flood of criticism among the most die-hard Espanyol supporters, but has also fueled a heated debate in the media.

On Onze, Bernardos didn't miss the chance to express his outrage. "Kiss the badge 25 times and then go to Barça? That's deceiving the fans, the coach, everyone. If at least he said "I'm a mercenary and I'll go wherever they pay me more," it would be more honest," Bernardos exclaimed while Carrasco tried to intervene.

Lluís Carrasco tried to bring some reason to the discussion. With data in hand, he explained: "This boy goes from earning €300,000 to €6 million, from being at club number 241 in the international ranking to playing for number 1, from having Wednesdays off to playing in the Champions League. I could go on all night." His intervention aimed to put the player's decision in context as a logical step in his professional career.

However, Bernardos's response was anything but moderate. He lashed out at a member of the advertiser's family. When Carrasco mentioned that his future son-in-law, a die-hard Espanyol fan, understood Joan Garcia's decision, Bernardos replied disdainfully: "One of your bootlickers, that one. What a traitor your daughter is marrying. At the first opportunity, he already turns to please you."

That was the trigger. Carrasco, calm until that moment, couldn't contain his outrage and demanded respect: "Do I have to put up with you energetically insulting my family? I ask you to calm down a bit because what you're doing is quite a pathetic show." Tension was palpable on the set, and the exchange of words left viewers both astonished and speechless.

The moment, which is already circulating widely on social media, has sparked debate about the limits in sports shows and the need to keep a minimum level of respect, even when defending opposing positions. The scene showed how passion for soccer, when it overflows, can lead to uncomfortable and unedifying situations.

The clash between Bernardos and Carrasco will not only remain as an awkward moment in Onze's history, but also as a reflection of the level of tension that soccer can reach in Catalonia when feelings, rivalries, and professional decisions mix.

Now, the question remains: Will these two panelists share the set again? The answer, as always, is in the hands of the show's moderator, Xavier Valls, who will have to decide whether to bet again on this cocktail of passion and controversy or, on the contrary, opt for a calmer tone in future broadcasts.