Gerard Piqué with his children in Lleida: the reason that moves fans

Gerard Piqué has once again captured all the attention, but this time it wasn't because of the Kings League or his high-profile personal life. The former Barça footballer, now focused on his projects as a sports entrepreneur, made an emotional visit to Lleida for a charitable cause, and he did it with his two sons, Milan and Sasha.

The reason for his trip was a friendly match between FC Andorra — a club where he has been the majority shareholder since 2018 — and Club Esportiu Europa, held at Camp d'Esports in Lleida. The event wasn't just another date on the preseason calendar, but a special day to raise funds in support of Lleida CF, a historic entity facing serious financial problems after their relegation to Tercera Federación.

A gesture that moves the fans

Piqué's presence wasn't confirmed, so his arrival at the stadium surprised all the attendees, even more so because he was accompanied by his sons. Milan and Sasha, who are in Barcelona to enjoy summer vacation with their father, didn't hesitate to join him for this professional commitment full of symbolism.

Piqué's gesture was highly appreciated by both the Lleida fans and the local media. The former player wanted to leave a message of encouragement for the host club: "Hello everyone! Lots of encouragement to Lleida Club de Futbol and to all the people of Lleida. I know you're going through tough times, but I'm sure you'll turn things around. We're here to help you. A big hug!"

The video, published by the club's official social media, quickly went viral. The emotion in the message and the player's warmth made his visit a true moral support for a club in crisis.

An invitation Piqué won't be able to refuse

Among the many who celebrated his presence was one of the city's most popular profiles: Postureig Lleida, an account that mixes humor and activism for the region. From there, they sent a curious invitation to Piqué: "We'd do better with a few million of those you have under the floorboard... but thank you.

You have a paid meal at Tòfol!" Bar Tòfol, one of the best-known restaurants in Lleida, picked up the gauntlet and replied instantly on social media: "It seems Postureig Lleida has invited Gerard Piqué to a meal at our restaurant. We're inviting, but set the date!"

This proposal, which has brought smiles to thousands of followers, could become the perfect excuse for another visit from the former blaugrana to Ponent. The images of Gerard, Milan, and Sasha in the city have moved many, who value the player's connection to Catalan territory and his involvement in social causes.

Beyond Kings League and Clara Chía

Meanwhile, while rumors about an alleged wedding with Clara Chía were denied by his inner circle, Gerard Piqué has resumed his professional activity after his vacation in America. With Kings League in full expansion and FC Andorra preparing for the new season, the former footballer shows that he remains fully active and committed.

This gesture in Lleida strengthens his image as a businessman who doesn't forget his roots or the social realities affecting grassroots soccer. At the same time, he makes it clear that he knows how to take care of his role as a father: sharing important moments with his sons.

Perhaps we'll see him again soon in Lleida. Of course, with a table reserved at Tòfol.