The Bourbons from bad to worse: Queen Sofía's problem with three of her grandchildren

Summer has always been synonymous with family reunions at Marivent, Queen Sofía's Mallorcan refuge. However, the palace walls have long borne witness to growing loneliness and ongoing family tensions. Far from bringing peace, the summer season seems to intensify conflicts within the Borbón family, and this year, a new front has opened for the queen emerita, this time with the youngest generation.

The matriarch of the Borbón family is facing a rebellion from her grandchildren, deepening her loneliness in a summer that was expected to be complicated. The distance from her own children, King Felipe and the infantas Elena and Cristina, is a wound that will not heal, and now an unexpected setback from three of her most beloved grandchildren has been added.

The strict grandmother's rule that sparked the storm

The initial plan was simple: Pablo, Miguel, and Irene Urdangarin would spend a few days on vacation with their grandmother at Marivent Palace. It would be a breath of fresh air and youth for Doña Sofía. However, the grandchildren did not expect to travel alone.

| Casa Real, @casareal.es, Reina Sofía

Their plans included their respective partners: Pablo wanted the company of Johanna Zott, with whom he has kept a solid relationship for more than two years; Miguel wanted to share the summer with Olympia Beracasa, and young Irene planned to attend with Juan Urquijo, with whom her relationship is becoming more and more established.

Queen Sofía's response was a resounding "no." True to her traditions and a strict protocol, the emerita keeps an unbreakable rule in her residences: only spouses or formal fiancés are allowed. For Sofía, her grandchildren's relationships, no matter how serious they may seem, do not yet have the official status to be received at the palace. This decision, far from being understood as a simple house rule, has been interpreted by the young people as a clear rejection.

A generational gap and a queen's loneliness

The Urdangarin grandchildren's reaction was swift. Feeling offended and undervalued, they have decided to cancel their trip to Mallorca. They keep their position: if they can't go with their partners, they will not go.

This act of defiance has been a hard blow for Doña Sofía, who sees her desire to have her family close fade away once again. This conflict only highlights the enormous generational gap that separates the queen emerita from her grandchildren, who were raised in a world with very different values.

| Canva

This episode adds to the already painful distance she keeps from her other two granddaughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. Her relationship with them is practically nonexistent, marked by Queen Letizia's strict protection, who has always preferred to keep her daughters away from the rest of the Borbón family.

Unforgettable is that anecdote, recounted by journalist Pilar Eyre, in which Doña Sofía showed up at the Prince's Pavilion with a box of old toys for her granddaughters and a caregiver denied her entry because she was not on the list of authorized visitors.

Thus, Queen Sofía faces a lonelier summer than desired. The halls of Marivent, which once overflowed with life and the laughter of her children and grandchildren, now reflect the silence of a fractured family. The question that remains is whether the matriarch will give in to the new generation's position or, on the contrary, will cling to her principles, even if that means spending another summer gazing at the sea in solitude.