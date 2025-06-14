Terrible death of one of Prince William's best friends

There are events in life that, due to their unexpected combination of glamour and tragedy, stop us in our tracks. That is precisely what happened on June 12, 2025, in Windsor: a polo match that was supposed to be just another afternoon among royal and business elites turned into a dramatic episode.

The Indian businessman and avid polo enthusiast, Sunjay Kapur, collapsed after a strange incident with an insect and died within minutes. What could have been a minor anecdote became a tragedy with global impact.

During the semifinal of the Queen’s Cup, held at the prestigious Guards Polo Club in Windsor, Kapur, 53 years old, suddenly felt unwell. Witnesses heard him say "I've swallowed something" before losing consciousness on the field. Apparently, he had swallowed a bee, which stung him inside his mouth and triggered an anaphylactic shock, followed by a sudden cardiac arrest.

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

The medical teams replied immediately, but the cardiovascular failure was irreversible. The club, deeply dismayed, issued a statement expressing their condolences to the family, the Aureus team, and everyone present.

mourning on social media

Sona Comstar, the automotive company Kapur chaired, described his death as "a sudden loss" and praised him as a "visionary leader" whose "passion, vision, and dedication" shaped the company's success.

Meanwhile, close sources cited by The Mirror described him as "full of life and generosity" and emphasized his ability to treat everyone, from workers to executives, with equality and empathy.

On social media, his last post on X (Twitter) circulated, where hours earlier he had expressed his condolences for the Air India flight accident in Ahmedabad, showing a spirit committed to humanitarian causes.

millionaire family

Sunjay Kapur came from a wealthy family: he inherited Sona Comstar from his father, Dr. Surinder Kapur, in 2015, and turned it into a global giant in the automotive sector, with a presence in markets such as India, China, the US, and Europe, and an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion (1.200 millones de dólares) according to Forbes.

| XCatalunya, redes

Personally, his life had intense public chapters: from 2003 to 2016 he was married to actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14); he later married model Priya Sachdev in 2017, with whom he had his youngest son, Azarias (7). During her marriage to Kapur, Karisma once accused him of prioritizing polo with William over their sick child, an episode that resurfaced after his death.

His passion for polo earned him a place in the British royal circle, especially due to his friendship with Prince William, with whom he shared sporting events and charitable causes.

what is anaphylactic shock

This type of extreme reaction is characterized by a massive release of chemicals in the body, which causes a drop in blood pressure and narrowing of the airways, making breathing difficult and putting life at risk.

Specialists point out that stings in sensitive areas such as the throat or mouth are especially dangerous, as they can block the airway within seconds.

awaiting reactions

The sudden death of Sunjay Kapur has not only shocked the business and sports world, it has also sparked debate about human fragility, even in elite and powerful circles. His story reflects a life of achievements and controversies, among great successes, notable friendships and decisions that never went unnoticed by the tabloid press.

Will we see a public reaction from Prince William in the coming days? Or will new voices bring to light other details of his intense and complex life? The only certainty is that Kapur's absence will leave a significant void, both in the royal carriage and in the hearts of those who knew him.