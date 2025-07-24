Froilán stirs things up in Cádiz: Juan Carlos I's reaction

The history of the Bourbons is full of controversial episodes, but some protagonists manage to outdo themselves in the race to grab headlines. For months, rumors about Froilán's life have traveled around the world, from Abu Dhabi to Madrid, passing through the exclusive circles of Andalusian high society. A name that always causes a stir and that, once again, has set off alarms in the royal circle.

The shadow of his previous incidents never fully dissipates. Those who follow the current events of the Bourbon clan remember the images of intense nights in Madrid. Now, a getaway to Cádiz by Juan Carlos I's grandson to attend a high-profile wedding has put him back at the center of controversy. Meanwhile, not only because of media curiosity, but also due to the unprecedented reaction of his closest family.

Froilán, from low profile at an exclusive wedding to losing control in Cádiz

This time, Froilán traveled to Spain with a clear purpose: to accompany his friend Jorge Juste Menchaca at the celebration of his wedding with model Luana Castillo. The event, held at the El Cañuelo estate in Tarifa, promised discretion, luxury, and a family atmosphere. Even those who were used to seeing the son of Infanta Elena at the heart of the party were surprised by his restrained attitude at the beginning of the event.

An image published by Candela Martínez Artalejo, where she appears with Froilán and an affectionate message, fueled speculation about a possible new romance. However, the real commotion would come a few hours later, when the young man decided to extend the celebration through the streets of Cádiz.

Witnesses report that the emeritus's grandson couldn't keep his composure, to the point of becoming the center of attention and comments in the local area. Social media, although they haven't shown compromising images, have reflected the confusion and outrage among those present.

This new slip hasn't gone unnoticed. Comments on social media focus on mocking Froilán. Comparisons with other members of the royal family quickly appear, and public opinion is divided between those who demand a firm hand and those who laugh at his antics.

The reaction of the royal family and Juan Carlos I

Although Froilán has lived in Abu Dhabi for years, after being involved in multiple scandals, this episode has reopened old wounds at Zarzuela. Sources close to the royal circle say the news quickly reached Felipe VI, who, tired of the negative exposure, didn't hesitate to contact Infanta Elena.

The conversation was tense and direct: no more outbursts or embarrassing situations that call into question the image of the royal family will be tolerated.

The warning goes beyond a simple reprimand. The monarch has made it clear that, if something similar happens again, Froilán will lose any possibility of returning to Spain and will have to remain in the "exile" of Abu Dhabi.

From Juan Carlos I's circle, there have also been comments. The emeritus, used to dealing with compromising situations, is said to have shown his disappointment, aware that the succession of scandals only distances his grandson from the role he aspires to.