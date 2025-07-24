Strange move by Prince William against his brother Harry

Few families in the world have experienced their disagreements in public like the Windsors. Every step, every gesture, every word seems scrutinized under the microscope of the international press. However, if there is something that characterizes the current relationship between Charles III's children, it is silence. A silence full of reproaches and still-open wounds that, this week, has become news again due to an unexpected absence.

Guillermo stakes his claim: the most talked-about absence

Everything began when news broke of a private meeting between representatives of Prince Harry and envoys of King Charles III at an exclusive London club. The meeting, which according to sources close to the family was cordial and marked by a conciliatory tone, aimed to lay the groundwork for a possible family rapprochement. However, the news quickly set off the alarm when a detail that did not go unnoticed was discovered: no envoy from Prince Guillermo, the heir to the throne, was present.

The fact has been interpreted as more than just a simple coincidence. From the environment of Kensington, where Guillermo and Kate reside, it has been emphasized that the Prince of Wales remains on the sidelines of any attempt at reconciliation for now. His absence reinforces the idea that Guillermo is still deeply hurt after Harry's numerous statements in the media and his controversial memoirs.

This estrangement is not new. Since Harry and Meghan's departure from the royal family in 2020, disagreements have been constant. The fact that he did not have his brother's support during the months when Kate Middleton was going through her difficult illness has marked a turning point in their relationship.

Crossed statements and the weight of public opinion

While the British press analyzes every move of the royal family, the statements that have been leaked in recent days make the internal tension clear. According to sources close to the family, Guillermo "will never forgive" some of the comments made by Harry, especially those that directly affected his wife and his role as future king. The prince has reportedly decided to distance himself, convinced that it is impossible to rebuild the lost trust after years of public reproaches.

Meanwhile, King Charles III, who since the beginning of the year has been fighting his own battle against cancer, seems willing to reach out to his younger son. In fact, several expert voices have pointed out that the monarch would be more open to forgiveness than Guillermo, but with one condition: absolute discretion and an end to interviews and revelations. Analysts of the British monarchy warn, however, that any move that doesn't have the heir's approval could call the stability of the crown into question.

Meanwhile, social media burn with messages of support and criticism in all directions. Harry's supporters see in his stance a search for authenticity and justice. However, Guillermo's most loyal followers defend the need to protect the family from new media scandals. Public opinion is polarized and the image of the Royal House becomes, once again, a battleground for the British media.

The uncertain future of the Windsors and the shadow of reconciliation

In the middle of 2024, the British royal family remains a source of headlines and speculation. If anything has become clear in recent days, it is that reconciliation between Harry and Guillermo doesn't seem close. Analysts insist that any progress necessarily depends on a change in attitude from the Duke of Sussex and the explicit approval of the heir. Until then, Guillermo's unusual move—publicly distancing himself from his father and brother's efforts—reinforces the image of a firm heir unwilling to give in.