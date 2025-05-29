An expert delivers a verdict on Melody's press conference: 'The lip...'

Melody's press conference after her participation in Eurovision 2025 has sparked an intense debate, not only because of her statements, but also due to the facial expressions that accompanied her speech. Experts in nonverbal communication have thoroughly analyzed her gestures, revealing emotions that could contradict her words.

The consequences of Eurovision continue to make headlines

Melody, Spain's representative at Eurovision 2025, appeared before the media after finishing in 24th place in the contest. During the press conference, she expressed her pride in the performance, but also voiced her dissatisfaction at not having had greater control over key decisions, such as the staging. She also openly criticized the program "La Revuelta" and David Broncano for derogatory comments about her.

However, beyond her words, it was her gestures that caught the attention of nonverbal communication experts. Javier Torregrosa, director of Noverbal.es, analyzed her microexpressions and concluded that they showed a combination of sadness, anger, and contempt.

According to Torregrosa, "you can see how her lower lip rises while the corners go down," indicating sadness, while "her eyebrows lower," a sign of anger. Additionally, when referring to "La Revuelta," her "upper lip rises while the inside lowers," an expression associated with contempt.

Statements from Melody's inner circle

RTVE replied to Melody's statements, clarifying that she hadn't been prohibited from expressing herself politically, and that the EBU rules only state that songs must not include political content.

Presenter Silvia Intxaurrondo also commented on the matter, questioning why Melody didn't take a political stance after the festival. "We've already finished the Eurovision Song Contest. What is stopping Melody from taking a political stance now?" Intxaurrondo remarked, suggesting that it could be due to fear of the consequences.

Experts' analysis

Meanwhile, Paloma Ramón, an expert in nonverbal communication, analyzed Melody's press conference on the program "Tardear," highlighting that "she's at a brutal level of anger." According to Ramón, her smile wasn't genuine and showed signs of anxiety and tension.

On social media, the TikTok profile @soycriminologo shared a video analyzing Melody's nonverbal language, agreeing that her gestures expressed rejection, especially when mentioning "La Revuelta."

These analyses have sparked a debate about the authenticity of the emotions expressed by Melody and the importance of nonverbal language in public communication.

Now people are wondering whether this controversy could affect Melody's public image. Melody's press conference has left more questions than answers, and only time will tell how it will influence her artistic career.