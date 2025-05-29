Kate Middleton's message to Meghan Markle that no one expected

In a gesture that has captured the attention of the press and royal followers, Kate Middleton surprised with a subtle yet significant message toward Meghan Markle during a recent public appearance.

The Princess of Wales, known for her elegance and attention to detail, carefully chose her outfit for a special occasion, generating speculation about a possible attempt at reconciliation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A gesture full of symbolism

On May 20, during one of the traditional Garden Parties held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Kate Middleton wore a pastel yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead, the same one she wore during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. This color, frequently associated with the monarch, was interpreted as a tribute to her legacy.

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

However, what attracted the most attention was the Philip Treacy hat that complemented her outfit: an accessory the princess had already worn at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, exactly seven years before the event.

The choice of this hat on such a significant date did not go unnoticed. Royal observers and specialized media interpreted this detail as an intentional nod to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially to Meghan Markle. The timing coinciding with the couple's wedding anniversary added weight to this interpretation, suggesting a possible attempt at rapprochement by Kate.

Reactions to these unexpected words

The relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has been the subject of attention since tensions arose within the royal family. Although both have maintained discretion in public, the media have reported on differences and estrangement. In this context, Kate's gesture acquires special significance, being seen by some as an attempt to build bridges and ease relations.

| @princeandprincessofwales

Additionally, this act comes at a time when the British royal family is going through various problems and seeks to project an image of unity and strength. Kate's presence at the event, representing the monarchy alongside Prince William, reinforces this message of cohesion.

Are we close to reconciliation?

Although no official statement has been issued on the matter, Kate Middleton's choice of attire has been interpreted by many as a deliberate and significant gesture. In the nonverbal language of royalty, where every detail counts, these types of actions can be more eloquent than words.

The possibility of reconciliation between Kate and Meghan, although uncertain, seems closer with gestures like this. In an environment where personal relationships are constantly under public scrutiny, small acts can make a difference and open the door to new opportunities for understanding.