Richard Gere reveals a key trick to do in the morning

American actor Richard Gere has visited Barcelona for the BCN Film Fest, where he presented Wisdom and Happiness, a documentary he himself has produced. The film is an intimate portrait of the Dalai Lama, focused on the search for inner peace and the sense of compassion.

During his interview with Jordi Basté on El món a RAC1, Gere shared personal details about his Buddhist practice and his decades-long relationship with the Tibetan spiritual leader. "I started at 22 years old, thanks to a strict teacher who taught me to meditate every day," he recounted.

Gere, who follows a daily meditation routine of one hour—or even two when he can—explained that this habit has transformed his way of seeing the world. "Meditation has made me kinder, more compassionate. It's something that changes you deeply inside," he confessed.

A message of unity in the face of an isolated world

For the actor, Buddhism has been key to combating the emotional disconnection that—according to him—characterizes today's society. "We live with the illusion that we are separate. But in reality, we are deeply connected," he asserted. Gere argued that others' suffering and joy can also be felt as one's own if the mind is trained.

"It's possible to rejoice in others' well-being. That is the basis of compassion," he explained. In this sense, he recalled a phrase from the Dalai Lama that has accompanied him throughout his life: "My religion is kindness. But to be truly kind, you have to practice a lot." Gere says he has made that idea his guide.

Tibet, Hollywood, and the consequences of speaking out

One of the most revealing moments of the interview was when he addressed the consequences of his political commitment. Gere is one of the most visible faces of the Tibetan cause, something that has brought him conflicts with powers like China. "I met the Dalai Lama at 30 years old.

At that time, I wasn't aware of Tibet's political dimension. But after that visit, I understood the suffering of its people," the actor recalled, visibly moved. Since then, he has faced reprisals. Among them, the ban on entering China and the boycott by some major Hollywood studios, especially those with Chinese capital or alliances.

Even so, Richard Gere assures that he doesn't regret speaking out. "You can't look the other way when you know what's happening. Being neutral in the face of injustice is being complicit in it," he stated.

The final phrase that challenges Hollywood and Beijing

But it was at the end of the conversation when Gere made his most forceful statement. In a firm tone, looking directly at the camera, he delivered a message that resonates far beyond cinema or spirituality. "Censorship doesn't start with governments. It starts with fear. And many in Hollywood prefer to stay silent for money," he claimed.

With this phrase, Richard Gere not only reaffirms his commitment to Buddhism and Tibet but also denounces the silent complicity of the film industry with authoritarian regimes. His voice, though uncomfortable for some, once again occupies a central place in public debate.

He does so not from the ego of a star, but from the conviction of someone who has decided to live according to principles, even if the price is ostracism. In Cannes, in Hollywood, or in Barcelona, Gere doesn't stay silent.