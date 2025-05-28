Chanel's enigmatic phrase about Melody: 'Things...'

The recent edition of Eurovision 2025 has left a trail of controversies and mixed emotions. Among the many voices that have emerged after the contest, Chanel Terrero, Spain's representative in 2022, stands out for expressing her support for Melody, the current Spanish representative, after her unfortunate position in the competition.

That Diva didn't appeal to either the public or the jury

Melody, known for her hit "El baile del gorila," represented Spain in Eurovision 2025 with the song "Esa Diva." Despite an energetic performance and a carefully crafted staging, the artist from Seville finished 24th out of 26, generating a wave of criticism and speculation about the reasons behind this result. Some pointed to possible political influences and artistic decisions imposed by RTVE as determining factors.

Amid this media storm, Chanel Terrero broke her silence to express her solidarity with Melody. During an interview, Chanel stated: "I'm very proud of how she did. We stopped the whole team to watch her performance, we screamed, we jumped... I empathized a lot with her."

| Canva

Chanel Terrero breaks her silence

Chanel, who personally experienced the pressures of the festival in 2022, added: "What I do know is that, as someone who's been there, I know the things that happen behind the scenes. I empathize very well with Melody and I know what she must be feeling." Many have interpreted these words as an allusion to the complexities and internal challenges that artists face in the contest, beyond what the public can perceive.

Meanwhile, Melody held a press conference in which she expressed her pride in the performance, but also her dissatisfaction with certain decisions made during the process. The singer pointed out that, after winning the Benidorm Fest, the candidacy came to be managed by RTVE, which limited her ability to make decisions about key aspects of the presentation.

Additionally, Melody mentioned that she had been instructed to avoid political comments, citing a clause that prohibited political messages or gestures during performances. RTVE replied to these statements by clarifying that no such restriction is imposed on representatives and that the rules regarding political content come from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), applying exclusively to the songs.

| YouTube, RTVE, Vectorfair J, XCatalunya

Melody wants to forget the subject and is thinking about the future

Amid the controversy, Melody released her new single "El Apagón," a song that many interpret as an artistic response to her experience at Eurovision. The artist also revealed, in a humorous tone, that she received a supportive call from Lady Gaga, who advised her not to worry about the points received and to focus on her career.

The situation has sparked a debate about Spain's strategy in Eurovision and the need to review the process of selecting and preparing representatives. Meanwhile, figures such as Chanel and Blanca Paloma have shown their support for Melody, highlighting the importance of valuing the talent and effort of artists beyond the results obtained.