Broncano's response to Melody on 'La Revuelta': 'We have to...'

The recent controversy between Melody and David Broncano has shaken the Spanish television landscape, highlighting the tensions that can arise between artists and entertainment shows. It all began after Melody's participation in Eurovision 2025, where she represented Spain with the song "Esa Diva" and finished in 24th place.

What happened?

After her performance at Eurovision, Melody canceled a previously scheduled interview with the show "La Revuelta," hosted by David Broncano. The singer explained that she needed to rest and spend time with her family, prioritizing her mental health after the intense preparation for the festival. However, the show made humorous remarks about her absence, which caused discomfort for the artist. In a subsequent press conference, Melody expressed her dissatisfaction with the comments made on "La Revuelta," stating that she felt ridiculed for her decision to prioritize her personal well-being. The singer emphasized the importance of respecting mental health and criticized the double standards of some media outlets that, according to her, promote this message but then mock those who practice it.

David Broncano reacts to Melody's anger

David Broncano, upon learning of Melody's anger, appeared surprised and stated that he was not aware of the extent of her annoyance. On the show, the host expressed his willingness to respond if he was directly mentioned by the singer. The "La Revuelta" team maintained their usual humorous tone when addressing the situation, although they acknowledged that Melody was visibly upset. Melody, meanwhile, made it clear that she will not attend shows where she is not respected as an artist, although she indicated she is open to accepting sincere apologies. The singer also reproached other shows for insinuations about her childhood career and the financial benefits of her participation in Eurovision.

Clear differences between the parties

The controversy has sparked a debate in the media about the boundaries of humor and respect toward artists, especially on sensitive topics such as mental health. While some defend freedom of expression and the characteristic style of shows like "La Revuelta," others advocate for greater empathy and consideration toward artists' personal decisions.