Maria Nicolau's emotional tribute to Paco Solé, owner of 7 Portes

There are stories in Catalan gastronomy that go beyond the simple culinary act to become true tales of life and culture. When a key figure in this universe says goodbye, the echo of their legacy resonates far beyond the kitchen.

This is what happened with the death of Paco Solé Parellada, the charismatic owner of the legendary 7 Portes restaurant in Barcelona, whose loss has sparked a flood of reactions and memories on social media and television programs.

For many, 7 Portes was not just a restaurant, but a sentimental and cultural reference point in the heart of Barcelona. Its tables have witnessed stories, reunions, and celebrations that, generation after generation, have solidified the establishment's reputation as an emblem of Catalan cuisine.

That's why the news of Paco Solé's death has shocked regular customers, figures in gastronomy, and those who grew up with the flavors and aromas that defined his culinary vision.

the news has saddened the world of gastronomy

The news has been shared through various official channels and was confirmed on such iconic programs as Tot es Mou, on TV3, where chef and gastronomic communicator Maria Nicolau dedicated especially heartfelt words to the restaurateur.

In a statement that was quickly shared on Twitter and other social platforms, Nicolau not only remembered Paco Solé, but also emphasized the lasting impact of the 7 Portes restaurant on Catalan cuisine.

Far from limiting herself to a formal farewell, the chef wanted to highlight how Solé Parellada was one of the "fathers" of the country's gastronomy, someone capable of setting the path to follow for decades. In Nicolau's words, "at 7 Portes they were the creators of the pijama, they've made a culture out of the fork breakfast, the rice dishes, the fonda cuisine, which is born rooted in popular tradition, but refined by the hands of the best chefs that house has ever had."

The reference to the legendary pijama dessert—a true symbol of the Catalan popular recipe book—and to the tradition of the "esmorzar de forquilla" (the knife and fork breakfast) shows just how much the establishment has influenced the evolution of traditional cuisine.

maria nicolau pays tribute to him

The impact of the news was quickly felt both in specialized media and on social media. Personalities from the world of restaurants wanted to share their admiration for Solé Parellada's legacy, pointing out how his vision helped elevate fonda cuisine—closer to the people, with deep flavors and recipes from the past—to a level of excellence and creativity admired beyond Catalonia.

Maria Nicolau, who led one of the most heartfelt tributes on Tot es Mou, emphasized how 7 Portes has been a reference point: "They've moved cuisine forward. Look at the menus of restaurants in Catalonia: they've set trends many times."

This phrase, which has been widely shared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), sums up the general feeling of the gastronomic community, which recognizes in 7 Portes and Paco Solé a figure capable of building bridges between popular cuisine and innovation.