Controversy: what Leonor de Borbón did at night in Gijón

In the final stage of her naval training, Princess Leonor experienced an evening on July 3 that has set off alarms at the Royal Household. What began as an informal outing after her return from Blas de Lezo turned into a delicate situation, with reporters lying in wait and her security detail on high alert.

Supervised leisure after the naval parade

Leonor disembarked in Gijón to rejoin the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano, which will take her to Galicia. After her discreet arrival, the young heiress attended an official reception on board for a select group of guests, where strict rules were imposed regarding both attire and behavior.

However, that same night the princess decided to relax with fellow cadets at a downtown venue. Dressed in her midshipman uniform and accompanied by comrades, Leonor enjoyed conversation and a glass of vodka with lemon, her favorite drink.

| Casa Real, Tookapic

Security detail on alert for photographers

What began as a calm outing turned into a more tense situation when several onlookers and two professional photographers approached the venue. The possibility of a compromising image of the princess outside her institutional role set off all the alarms among her security detail.

Witnesses described a swift and discreet intervention: the agents evacuated her within minutes, preventing any images from being taken that could spark controversy. According to experts, this protocol clashes with Leonor's growing desire to enjoy her youth, though always within safe and controlled limits.

A surprising family reunion

That outing was joined by an unexpected and discreet reunion: her sister Sofía appeared in Gijón to facilitate a moment of normalcy between adult daughters, with no official agenda. The restaurant La Casona de Jovellanos, the venue that played accomplice to the visit, shared a photo of both sisters with an employee, describing them as "grateful and approachable."

The meeting, though brief, represents a moment of relaxation for Leonor just before resuming her naval journey to Ferrol and Marín, where she will complete her midshipman training.

| Instagram, Casa Real

It's not the first time

It's not the first time Leonor has sparked debate over nighttime outings during her military training. In Argentina and Uruguay, images were already captured that caused controversy, while her social life in Wales and Chile has caused some concern at Zarzuela. Specialists such as Martín Bianchi have suggested that a more transparent approach from the royal environment could ease media tensions.

The princess walks a tightrope between her role as heir to the throne and her desire to live a full adolescence. The security detail closes ranks when media risk arises, but the Royal Household trusts her military career will be consolidated without major incidents.

In summary: a nighttime outing that, while normal for a 19-year-old, involved tension due to possible leaks and the swift intervention of security. It was followed by a peaceful night and an intimate reunion with Sofía in Gijón. Will this episode mark a change in the criteria for Leonor's outings during the summer? It remains to be seen whether the Royal Household will adjust the rules after this episode.