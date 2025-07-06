Problems in the Bourbons over Queen Sofía's inheritance

A rumor spread on social media and confirmed by reliable sources announces an unprecedented rift in the Royal Family. What seemed like a peaceful succession after Queen Sofía's institutional boost has turned into a hereditary maneuver that pits siblings against each other. Infantas Elena and Cristina raise their voices while Felipe VI remains silent… Is something else happening behind the scenes? A family backstory in the midst of a media standoff.

The conflict over Sofía's inheritance

At the beginning of the year, Queen Emerita Sofía arranged her will. According to outlets like El Nacional, she left her assets exclusively to her three children: Felipe, Elena, and Cristina. Up to this point, everything seems logical. However, the conflict arises when the infantas criticize that the king, after giving up Juan Carlos's inheritance, is now accepting his mother's. For them, "it's money from the same source" and they believe Felipe should replicate the gesture of moral consistency.

Repercussions within the Borbón clan

Traditionally, decisions about royal inheritances are protected matters. But now, this difference in criteria has become a public issue. The relationship between Elena and Sofía had already shown tensions: psychologists have analyzed an emotional distance between them. Cristina, meanwhile, keeps a more discreet profile, but her close presence to the emeritus father could influence the conflict.

The legal and tax keys

Felipe VI can't give up an inheritance from someone who is still alive, as is the case with his mother. So, he is waiting to see how the will is opened. Queen Sofía, who is 86 years old (86 años) and showing signs of age-related wear, has left everything in her children's hands, including assets shared with Juan Carlos I.

The exclusion of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía from this direct maternal inheritance is surprising, which fuels the debate about whether the future heiress will receive a share through third parties or via later management.

Official silence and public stances

From Zarzuela, silence prevails. Felipe VI hasn't made any statements and hasn't formalized any renunciation. The infantas have chosen to express their discomfort indirectly and discreetly. Social media have collected reactions pointing to a "rift between siblings" and a possible inconsistency in the king's discourse, who gave up his father's inheritance but not his mother's.

This standoff has several interpretations. Institutionally, Felipe protects his reputation by moderating his connection to questionable funds, but now accepts million-dollar assets. For the public narrative, this opens the door to reflect on royal consistency.

On the political front, it could reignite criticism of the monarchy, since the creation of foundations in the Emirates by Juan Carlos has already been questioned.

Will this be a new fracture among the Borbón family?

Only time will tell. The infantas have made a statement of intent. Felipe requests discretion, as he always has. Queen Sofía, in the background, follows the standoff with the serenity that comes with age.