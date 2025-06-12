Confirmed Pilar Eyre: Infanta Cristina wants to retire

Infanta Cristina, one of the most discreet yet also most observed figures of the royal family, is once again at the center of the media conversation. About to turn 60 years old, her life seems to be entering a new stage, marked by personal decisions that are sparking much discussion among royalty experts and the public interested in the movements of the Borbón family.

While some will remember her for her role during the most turbulent years of the monarchy, her name now resurfaces linked to a possible retirement and new personal projects in Barcelona.

The immediate future of the infanta, as on other occasions, is surrounded by uncertainties, rumors, and above all, statements that leave no one indifferent. The recent intervention of Pilar Eyre, a journalist specialized in the royal family and an undisputed reference in social chronicles, has reopened the debate:

| TV3

Is Infanta Cristina really about to retire and return to Barcelona? The scenario, judging by both public and private clues, seems set for a new chapter in the life of the youngest daughter of the emeritus king Juan Carlos I.

statements on TV3

The news broke after Pilar Eyre's participation in the "Tot es mou" program on TV3, where the journalist not only confirmed that Infanta Cristina already meets all the requirements to retire after 31 years working at La Caixa, but also provided previously unknown details about the plans of Felipe VI's sister.

According to Eyre, Cristina would have decided to give herself a "self-gift" for her 60th birthday: the purchase and remodeling of an exclusive house on Avenida Pedralbes, in one of the most luxurious areas of Barcelona, with all kinds of security measures, including bulletproof glass and privacy systems.

| Casa Real, Infanta Cristina

Eyre insists that this house is not a simple real estate whim, but a personal commitment from the infanta, who would be carefully preparing her return to Barcelona. In fact, the journalist emphasizes that the residence is being "meticulously" adapted for her enjoyment and that, after decades of discretion and media distance, Cristina is about to take an essential step: to settle again in the city where she spent much of her professional and personal life.

These moves come in a context in which the infanta is more distant than ever from the inner circle of the royal family, especially from Queen Letizia. The relationship with her brother, King Felipe VI, is cold and limited to sporadic encounters at very notable family events.

The distance with Queen Letizia is even greater, according to sources close to the family, and many point out that it was precisely Letizia who would have set clear boundaries for contact between the siblings.

reactions from those close to the infanta

Pilar Eyre's intervention on the TV3 program has left no one indifferent. "Infanta Cristina is already entitled to retire, she has been working at La Caixa for 31 years and I'm sure she's preparing the house in Barcelona for herself," said the journalist, generating an intense debate on social media and among regulars of the celebrity press.

The news has been widely commented on by Twitter users and profiles dedicated to following the latest on the royal family, who highlight the symbolism of Cristina's return to Barcelona just as she seems to want to distance herself definitively from institutional life and the spotlight.

From those closest to the infanta, for now there is silence. Analysts and specialized commentators suggest that this move can be understood as a way to protect her privacy and that of her children, especially after years of media exposure, trials, and scandals.

| Infanta Cristina, Irene Urdangarin

At the same time, the remodeling of the house in Pedralbes seems a calculated and coherent step with her new life: discreet, away from the noise, and focused on a more stable future, far from palace crises.

retreat in barcelona

Infanta Cristina's birthday not only marks a biographical milestone, but also symbolizes the possible consolidation of her withdrawal from public life. Unlike her sister Elena's 60th birthday, which was celebrated with the presence of the king and an image of family unity, in Cristina's case the atmosphere is much more discreet and almost private.

Sources close to the Borbón family assure that no major celebrations or public gestures are expected, which reinforces the feeling that the infanta wants to turn the page for good.

However, the big question remains: will this return to Barcelona be a full stop in Cristina's public life, or just a pause in her story as one of the most controversial members of Spanish royalty? We will soon know the answer.