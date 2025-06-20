Albert Adrià celebrates a major professional success that puts Catalonia on the map

Barcelona adds a new reason for gastronomic pride: the restaurant Enigma, the personal project of renowned chef Albert Adrià, has debuted in the exclusive ranking of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025. At the ceremony held in Turin, the Barcelona establishment was distinguished with the number 34 spot in the world.

This recognition marks a milestone in Enigma's trajectory, which last year held the 59th position. The jump of 25 spots shows the growing prestige of the venue and the impact its proposal has caused in the international culinary world. It is also the only currently active restaurant of Albert Adrià in Catalonia.

a proposal that blends art, science, and seasonal products

Located in the Sant Antoni neighborhood of Barcelona, specifically on Sepúlveda Street, Enigma is not a typical restaurant. Designed by the innovative team at RCR Arquitectes, the space transcends the merely culinary to become a complete sensory experience.

| Getty Images

From the very first step inside the venue, diners are transported to a universe of organic shapes, soft lighting, and textures that awaken the senses. The menu, which changes constantly depending on the seasonality of the products, consists of about 25 carefully selected creations.

Some dishes remain throughout the year, while others appear and disappear according to the natural cycle of the ingredients. This combination of continuity and innovation results in a unique experience, even for those who visit again.

| Canva Pro, ACN, XCatalunya

albert Adrià's legacy, more relevant than ever

With a career of more than 40 years in the kitchen, Albert Adrià has managed to reinvent himself time and again, establishing himself as one of the most creative and groundbreaking chefs on the global scene. Although his career began in the shadow of his brother Ferran at elBulli, Albert has managed to build his own gastronomic universe.

Adrià has spent years exploring the limits of cuisine from a perspective that combines art, science, and emotion. At Enigma, all that background translates into a proposal where every bite is the result of a complex idea, a precise technique, and absolute respect for the product.

barcelona on the global gastronomic map

Enigma's entry into the 50Best ranking not only recognizes the talent of Albert Adrià and his team, but also reaffirms Barcelona's central role in the global culinary scene. The city, which already boasts a constellation of Michelin stars and avant-garde restaurants, thus adds a new standard that attracts the attention of critics, gourmets, and tourists from all over the world.

Beyond the gastronomic spectacle, Enigma represents a commitment to authenticity, to cuisine understood as a way of narrating the territory, the seasons, and human emotions.

With its meteoric rise in the most influential list in the sector, the restaurant is established as one of the most desired spaces for those seeking a culinary experience that goes beyond the plate. Enigma is no longer just a promise: it's a consolidated reality at the very top of international gastronomy.