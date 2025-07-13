Charles III breaks with a historic rule: complaint from the most purist

From the centuries-old halls of Buckingham Palace, a discreet yet revealing change has emerged in the way royal protocol is understood. King Charles III has decided to eliminate a tradition that had been in place for almost a century: the obligation to wear white on the Court's private tennis court. This gesture has sparked debate among the most purist and has once again put the monarch's eagerness to modernize the institution in the spotlight.

The end of a rule that weighed since George V

The story goes back to 1919, when George V imposed an aesthetic and hygienic condition: all players, including members of the royal family and palace staff, had to dress entirely in white during matches on the private tennis court. White provided an immaculate image and concealed sweat, which was considered a gesture of respect for the social norms of the time.

However, in recent days, Buckingham has sent an internal order that relaxes that rule. From now on, white will be only "preferable" but no longer mandatory. This decision has sparked a wave of comments among traditionalists, who see this gesture as too bold a step. The truth is that for many, it represents a breath of fresh air in the Royal House, which has long sought to adapt to current times.

| XCatalunya, The Royal Family Web.

Official voices and echoes on social media

Although there hasn't been a formal press conference, sources from Europa Press and CatalunyaDiari have confirmed that the order is official and responds to Charles III's desire to provide comfort and freedom to his guests. From the palace's inner circle, it is noted that the monarch isn't a great tennis fan, but he does appreciate the symbolic relevance of this sport, especially because of the passion that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, feels for Wimbledon, where she serves as patron.

On Twitter and other social media, several users have highlighted this gesture as a sign of a more approachable royalty. Some comments praised the idea of allowing attendees freedom of style, while others wondered if this relaxation marks the beginning of a broader "rule reform" within the Court. The posts point out that, since the pool has already been changed for energy efficiency reasons, this step on the tennis court confirms the king's new vision.

Other reforms with a modern vision

It should be remembered that this gesture doesn't come as a surprise. Since ascending the throne, Charles III has aimed to balance respect for tradition and contemporary responsibility. There have been reports of adjustments to the pool temperature to save energy, repairs to the court for safety, and a certain push for more functional clothing at official events.