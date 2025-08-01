Charlene of Monaco can't take it anymore like this: her stepson, Alexandre Grimaldi, singled out

The Grimaldi Palace is once again shaken by internal tensions that can no longer be hidden. Charlene, constantly watched and analyzed by the media and the citizens of Monaco, is once again at the center. This time, it's not because of her sadness or absences, but because of a decision that has left many shocked.

For some time, perhaps even before her wedding, Charlene's relationship with Prince Albert has gone through delicate moments. But now she has drawn a firm line that is in complete opposition to what Albert wants. According to what has been revealed, that stance is very firm and is not negotiable.

An exclusion that is no longer hidden

What seemed like a casual omission in a recent interview with Albert turned out to be intentional. When he spoke about his legacy, he didn't mention Alexandre even once. Meanwhile, behind that silence was Charlene's determination.

Sources close to the family confirm that she was the one who demanded her stepson be erased from the official speech. Charlene doesn't see Alexandre as a memory from the past, but as a present risk that is more visible than the princess would like. Charlene's main goal is to protect and shield the public image of her children Jacques and Gabriella.

When protocol clashes with the personal

Alexandre has gained visibility with his foray as a model and public figure. The appearances alongside his father haven't pleased the princess. Seeing him even in the same spaces where her children have been has been the limit for her.

Charlene doesn't tolerate his presence at official events or outside of them. "She doesn't even want to see him or have him mentioned," say those familiar with the palace corridors. For the princess, it's a matter of protection and control; it's not about jealousy, but about symbolic power.

Alexandre, the son of Prince Albert and Nicole Coste, despite having been recognized, doesn't have succession rights. However, he casts an uncomfortable shadow that Charlene doesn't like at all.

An ultimatum that shakes the dynasty

Tensions have reached a critical point. According to sources, Charlene has given her husband an ultimatum: clear boundaries for Alexandre or a definitive break.

What is at stake is the image of the throne and the legitimacy of whoever will inherit it one day. Jacques is the heir, and his mother is willing to do anything to protect that place. For now, Alexandre has chosen to remain silent and continues his appearances in various venues across Europe.