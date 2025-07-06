Charles III's move harms his children's relationship with Queen Camilla

Since Charles III ascended to the throne in September 2022 and announced that Camilla would be queen consort at the May 2023 coronation, his legacy hasn't been free from controversy. Now, a new twist in the intricacies of the royal will threatens to further aggravate the fragile relationship between his children and Queen Camilla.

The unexpected move that reopens wounds

According to recent reports, the king has revised his will to reduce Prince Harry's inheritance to the legal minimum, leaving much of his legacy in Camilla's hands and, eventually, those of her son Tom Parker Bowles. This maneuver, although within British law—a father can't completely disinherit a child, but can limit their share—is interpreted as clear support for his consort and his personal lineage.

The European press presumes that this gesture would indirectly benefit Tom Parker Bowles, a food critic and recurring public figure at official events. Some media outlets suggest that Camilla was the one who motivated Charles to take this step from behind the scenes.

Inheritance and divided feelings

The details of the will have come as a cold shower to the relationship with Charles's children. Prince Harry already expressed in his memoir Spare his view of Camilla as a "villain," which further dashed any hope of reconciliation. Meanwhile, William also reportedly expressed misgivings when the marriage was announced in 2005, advising his father not to move forward with Camilla.

The king's loyalty, shown in such a distribution of assets, highlights an emotional rift between his immediate family and Camilla, a shadow almost unnoticed by protocol, but now emerging forcefully.

Official reactions and media impact

Neither Clarence House nor Buckingham Palace have issued any statement about this change to the will. However, internal sources have reportedly leaked the new wording of the will to outlets like Don Balón, generating headlines that confirm a strategy for the estate that directly affects the Sussexes.

On social media, the uproar hasn't taken long: royal analysts point out that these kinds of reserved maneuvers further damage the monarchy's reputation before a public that watches with caution the loyalty, favoritism, and distribution of the inheritance based on personal affinities.

Historical context and family reactions

This episode isn't isolated. The modern history of the monarchy has had similar episodes: from the famous "Camillagate" in 1993—a leaked phone recording that shook the institution—to the estrangement of Harry and William after explosive interviews and the publication of Spare. Camilla's arrival was poorly received both by public opinion and by the king's children, eroding her standing within the family.

What's at stake now

This adjustment to the will leaves a clear question in the air: is the king protecting Camilla's future over the official line of succession? Beyond the money, it's a matter of symbolic power at Buckingham. If Camilla and her son become economic and media pillars of the royal legacy, William's figure and, above all, Harry's, could be irreversibly sidelined.

Camilla has always been aware of the institutional rejection she has faced over these years. From her union with Prince Charles to assuming the title of queen consort, her path has been marked by enduring criticism and building legitimacy. This move regarding the will represents a key play.