The beautiful drawing by Prince George for his grandmother, Diana of Wales

On February 12, the Princess of Wales shared on social media an image that has melted the hearts of royal followers. One of her eldest son Prince George's drawings, dedicated to Princess Diana. More than just a simple doodle, it is a moving tribute that reconnects generations, reveals artistic influences in George's childhood, and sparks reflections on Lady Di's legacy in the royal family.

The drawing that connects past and present

The published illustration shows a female figure, clearly identifiable as Catherine (Kate Middleton), in a relaxed pose, surrounded by color and tenderness. However, what has caught attention is the little one's message: "To Grandma Diana: We love you very much." The phrase not only confirms that George has internalized the emotional bond with his grandmother, but also that he understands who she was: an absent grandmother, but very present in the family's memory.

The image did not appear by chance. On social media, people highlighted the physical resemblance between George and Diana—especially in his "Spencer stare"—a trend that has been going viral for months on TikTok and Twitter.

The emotional education William promotes

Prince William has revealed on several occasions that his children asked about his mother from an early age, which led him to show them photographs and letters at home. In fact, George's first deep approach to Diana's memory would coincide with the last Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, when he wrote the letter: firm, sensitive, and structured, which suggests that he already understands Lady Di's historical figure.

That day, Charlotte and Louis's cards, made with drawings and personal messages, also came to light. Kensington Palace shared them on their official social media, reminding the British that, even in the face of an absent figure, the family bond remains alive.

Artistic influence and media echo

Princess Kate, who studied art history, has always encouraged creativity in her children. In February 2025, she posted portraits made by all three little ones, highlighting the spontaneity and sensitivity expressed by each of them. Followers celebrated George's talent, and some commented: "For being 11 years old, he makes a very elegant portrait" or "of course he got it from his mother."

This childhood talent reinforces the idea that, behind the protocol, there is a family that cultivates strong emotional values. Furthermore, the drawing dedicated to Diana is not just artistic. It is also a symbol of intergenerational connection and living memory.

Why has this detail moved so many?

This drawing focuses on human value. That of a child who, at just 11 years old, pays tribute to a grandmother he never met. The drawing goes beyond the visual and touches a deep chord. William and Kate are raising children who know their history, embrace it, and express it with affection.

The context is significant. Lady Di remains a humanitarian icon. Her legacy lives on in activism, in the way her grandchildren, in addition to inheriting physical traits, also reflect her sensitivity and empathy. This tender drawing by George is a clear sign of the care with which the royal family keeps Diana's memory alive.