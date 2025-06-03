Aitana is blunt about Melody: 'I was crying...'

Melody's journey through Eurovision 2025 continues to spark conversation. Now, an unexpected voice has resonated strongly: that of Aitana Ocaña. The Catalan singer, immersed in promoting her new album Cuarto Azul, has shared a sincere and empathetic reflection on her Andalusian colleague's experience, also revealing personal aspects of her own relationship with the European contest.

Interview on Los 40 Principales

During an interview on the Cara C podcast from LOS40, Aitana was asked about Melody's participation in Eurovision. Although she admitted she wasn't aware of all the recent controversies due to her busy schedule, she didn't hesitate to praise Melody's courage: "You need to have a lot of guts to go to Eurovision. I don't have them, I couldn't handle all that."

These words not only highlighted Melody's courage in representing Spain on such a demanding stage, but also reflected Aitana's own insecurities regarding the festival.

Ocaña recalled that in 2018, when she was about to attend with "Lo malo," she felt afraid and didn't see herself as ready to face the pressure that comes with Eurovision. "I used to cry at night because I didn't want to go to Eurovision, I was scared, I didn't see myself as ready. To this day ...", she confessed.

More statements in the same vein

Aitana's statements have been received with interest by both the public and other artists. Leire Martínez, former lead singer of La Oreja de Van Gogh, also commented on Melody's situation, expressing her empathy: "I wouldn't like to be in Melody's shoes right now. I think all this commotion isn't entirely fair."

Meanwhile, Melody has resumed her career with strength after the contest. At her first post-Eurovision concert in Antequera, the singer appeared emotional and grateful for the public's support, stating that her intention has always been to offer a message of unity and hope.

However, the controversy hasn't completely subsided. David Broncano, host of La Resistencia, replied to Melody's criticism over the cancellation of her appearance on the show, making it clear they won't apologize and defending his team's attitude.los40.com+1facebook.com+1

Much-needed words

Aitana's words make clear the emotional demands that come with representing a country at an event like Eurovision. While Melody continues her tour, Aitana keeps promoting her new album. Melody will surely appreciate this support.