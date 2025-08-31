The latest words from Queen Máxima that are shaking up the Netherlands and social media: 'I am…'

Queen Máxima, wife of King Willem-Alexander, surely didn't imagine that a brief appearance at a sporting event would make her the absolute protagonist on social media. Her charm and spontaneity have caused a real stir that has gone beyond the international sphere. Of course, they've also left everyone in the Netherlands perplexed.

Everything happened during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Zandvoort, which she didn't hesitate to attend. There, she gave a short interview to DAZN in Spanish, where, among other things, she stated: "I'm the queen of the Netherlands." This gesture didn't go unnoticed and has caused numerous comments on platforms like X, formerly Twitter.

| Europa Press

Queen Máxima, wife of King Willem-Alexander, surprises by giving an interview at the Formula 1 Grand Prix

Queen Máxima is now in the media spotlight. All because of the words she gave to the DAZN platform during the aforementioned motor event. She attended the event with her husband, King Willem-Alexander, and their daughters.

She was so enthusiastic that she dared to give that short interview, and she even gave it in Spanish. Thus, she stated, among other things: "I'm delighted to be here. Yes, because it's one of the last times we're going to see Formula 1 in the Netherlands (Países Bajos)."

"But with a wonderful atmosphere and spirit. We're going to support Max, who's in third place, but you never know. I'm the queen of the Netherlands (Países Bajos), but I wish everyone the best, and I hope it's safe and there are no accidents."

Her appearance stood out for the naturalness with which she expressed herself. Máxima didn't try to appear perfect, and that's precisely what attracted the most attention.

The reaction of social media and the perplexity in the Netherlands at Queen Máxima's words

The moment of Queen Máxima, originally from Argentina, went viral immediately. The mix of languages, her spontaneity, and above all, some expressions, have led many users to comment on the images.

Within minutes, X was filled with comments analyzing word by word what the queen said. Some users humorously pointed out her way of speaking: "She's losing her Spanish" or "I love her, but did she say 'haiga'?"

Others highlighted how endearing it was to hear a European queen speak Spanish during an international sporting event. That's why some interpreted her gesture as a nod to the Spanish-speaking community, who closely follow her life.

| GTRES

Not to mention that others also expressed negative opinions. Specifically, to point out that they found it absurd that Máxima had to emphasize in her interview that she was the queen of the Netherlands (Países Bajos). They considered it somewhat arrogant.

In any case, what seemed like a simple public appearance ended up being a viral phenomenon. Queen Máxima has impacted the Netherlands (Países Bajos) and social media with her spontaneity and her Spanish, which mixed accent and expressions. She has managed to humanize her image even more, connecting with the public in a way that's unusual for royalty.

King Willem-Alexander, always by her side, accompanied her in that moment that will remain one of the most talked-about anecdotes of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Netherlands (Países Bajos). Amid surprise, humor, and tenderness, the truth is that she has once again shown that she leaves no one indifferent.