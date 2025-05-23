The actor from 'La que se avecina' who wants to go to Eurovision 2026

After Spain's disappointing result in Eurovision 2025, where Melody obtained one of the worst positions for the country, social media has exploded with alternative proposals for the next edition of the festival. One of the most surprising has been from a well-known actor from 'La que se avecina,' who has hinted at his interest in representing Spain in Eurovision 2026.

He is one of the most well-known artists of the moment, and his character in LQSA is also one of the most beloved. We are talking about none other than Pablo Chiapella and his Mandanya Style. The video, set in a Eurovision-style with flags and lights, has caused a wave of enthusiasm among his followers.

In the post, the actor sets a challenge: if he reaches 400,000 followers, he promises to do "something crazy" related to Eurovision. Although his account is not verified, the video has accumulated more than a million 'likes' and thousands of comments supporting his candidacy.

A format that is not new

The proposal has been received with enthusiasm by many fans, who see it as an opportunity to bring humor and originality back to the festival, recalling the participation of Rodolfo Chikilicuatre in 2008. However, there are significant obstacles: Eurovision rules require that songs be unpublished and not released before September of the year prior to the contest. Since "Mandanga Style" was released in 2014, it would not meet this requirement.

This is why the actor doesn't rule out creating a new song that complies with the regulations and keeps the humorous spirit that characterizes him. In his own words, he is willing to do "something Eurovision-like" that everyone can see.

A new Eurovision

The proposal has sparked a debate about the type of entries Spain should send to the festival. While some advocate for more serious and musical proposals, others see humor and originality as a formula to stand out in the contest. The actor's participation could represent a shift in Spain's strategy, betting on entertainment and connection with the audience.

Although it is still early to know if this proposal will materialize, it has certainly managed to capture attention and generate conversation around Eurovision 2026. Spaniards are wondering: Could this be the beginning of a new era for Spain in the festival?